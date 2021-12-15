ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cyrano’ Premiere in Los Angeles Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
United Artist Releasing’s upcoming premiere of “ Cyrano ” on Thursday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been postponed.

“Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone the Los Angeles premiere of CYRANO,” the studio said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The screening will still go on as planned. “While we will no longer be hosting a red carpet or after-party, you are welcome to still attend the screening of CYRANO on December 16th,” the studio statement said. “All COVID protocols will be followed, including proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the screening, and wearing a mask in the theater when not consuming concessions. You will receive check-in, parking, and COVID testing information upon confirmation of attendance. Thank you.”

The premiere, which was to start with an hour-long red carpet before a 7:30 p.m. screening, was to include appearances by Stars Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr., director Joe Wright and screenwriter Erica Schmidt.

No new date for a red carpet premiere has been announced.

California’s new statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces goes into effect on Wednesday due to a sharp increase of COVID rates in the last two weeks. The state is also asking travelers coming back to California and out-of-town visitors to get tested within three to five days of their arrival.

COVID protocols for the premiere included proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. The studio was offering complimentary testing on Wednesday at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills and same-day testing at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The premiere of Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of MacBeth,” starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, is still being held at the DGA in West Hollywood on Thursday.

The “Cyrano” news comes two days after Sony hosted a premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Westwood, where a sea of mostly unmasked guests crowded the red carpet. Hundreds of fans lined the streets surrounding the theater cheering for the stars of the film, including Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. Press at “Spider-Man” were required to be fully vaccinated and show negative test results. Guests for the screening were only asked for proof of vaccination.

Variety

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Halts Production Until the New Year Due to a COVID-19 Case on Set

Production on CBS’ new hit comedy “Ghosts” has halted after an individual on the set of the series tested positive for COVID-19. The show, which shoots in Montreal, had been in the middle of producing its season finale when the COVID case forced the premature shutdown, according to sources. Insiders confirm the shutdown, and tell Variety that production will now resume in January, after the holidays, in order to wrap the finale. CBS declined comment on whether an actor on the show had contracted COVID, citing confidentiality. The shutdown comes as the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has started to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater —  where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world — was filled with fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked. Days later, word began circulating that a top agent at...
MOVIES
Variety

Eve Babitz, Chronicler and Muse of the L.A. Scene, Dies at 78

Eve Babitz, whose books including “Eve’s Hollywood” memorably chronicled the Los Angeles music and cultural scenes in the 1960s and 1970s, died Friday. Her biographer Lili Anolik confirmed her death to the Associated Press. Babitz saw a renewed appreciation for her work as a new generation of writers discovered her fresh and frank voice. Her other books included “Slow Days, Fast Company,” “Sex and Rage,” “Two By Two,” “L.A. Woman” and “Black Swans.” Babitz attended Hollywood High and at 20 years old, posed nude for the famous image of herself playing chess with Marcel Duchamp. Later in the 1960s she designed album covers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
justjaredjr.com

Talia Ryder & Ansel Elgort Premiere 'West Side Story' In Los Angeles

Talia Ryder wears a suit to the premiere of her new movie West Side Story held at El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday evening (December 7) in Hollywood. The 19-year-old actress stepped out for the premiere, just three days before the movie hits theaters. Also in attendance was lead Ansel Elgort,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
southernillinoisnow.com

In Brief: ‘Cyrano’ premiere cancelled over COVID; Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ first look, and more

Thursday’s Los Angeles premiere of Cyrano has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. “Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone the Los Angeles premiere of CYRANO,” the studio said in a statement obtained by Variety on Wednesday. “While we will no longer be hosting a red carpet or after-party, you are welcome to still attend the screening of CYRANO on December 16th,” the statement continued, adding “All COVID protocols will be followed,” including proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. A red carpet prior to the screening was to have included appearances by stars Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr. No new date for a red carpet premiere has been announced…
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Blue Beetle’ Moves to Theaters; ‘Toto,’ ‘Last Train to New York’ Dated

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several films including DC’s “Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which is now due Aug. 18, 2023. The superhero saga was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, but will now start its run exclusively in theaters. Starring “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña, “Blue Beetle” will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle, introduced in 2006, as the Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. “I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety when he was cast. Along with “Batgirl,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes Nominations: 8 Surprises Beyond Snoop Dogg’s Trippy Cameo

Although celebrities, publicists and NBC are boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on — although it’s unclear in what form. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press trudged forward with its nominations for its dinner on Jan. 9, which currently doesn’t have a broadcast partner because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members. Last winter, a bombshell investigation in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the group previously didn’t have a single Black member.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jared Leto Praises Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s Performance in ‘Cyrano,’ Talks the ‘Psychological’ Pressures of Acting

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Jared Leto loves a good transformation, as exhibited by his latest performance in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” — where he’s unrecognizable under layers of prosthetics as Paolo, the black sheep of the fashion family. The Oscar-winning actor (who won an Academy Award in 2014 for “Dallas Buyers Club”) is a fan of “dancing on the edge” as he’s building a character. “Let’s try and fail here,” Leto tells himself before shooting a scene. When he looks down the road, Leto chooses...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Broadway Shows Suffer Wave of COVID Cancellations

Broadway is being hit with a wave of cancellations as COVID-19 cases surge in New York City. “Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical” announced Thursday that it will go on hiatus from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19 due to the detection of a positive COVID test in its company. The show is expected to resume performances on Dec. 21. That comes on the heels of an announcement that the Thursday matinee of “MJ The Musical” and the evening performance of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” would be cancelled after a “a limited number” of Broadway company members from both productions tested positive for COVID. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Women In Film Launches 2022 ‘Vote For Women’ Awards-Season Campaign

For the third consecutive year, Women In Film has released its awards-season ballot, recognizing all the women whose work behind the camera made this year’s biggest films possible. As critics and guilds start voting and handing out awards, the WIF #VoteForWomen ballot seeks to shine a light on the...
ELECTIONS
Variety

Cinerama Dome Eyes Reopening in 2022

Hollywood’s historic Cinerama Dome theater could finally be getting ready to reopen, as an application notice for a liquor license was posted outside the theater on Thursday. There are plans to open the theater, potentially in the first half of 2022, a studio executive confirms. The Arclight Hollywood, which included the Cinerama Dome, shuttered at the outset of the pandemic, and never reopened. In April 2021, Pacific Theatres — which operated 17 theater locations under Pacific and Arclight brands — announced that it would close its doors permanently. That led to a social media campaign to “save” the Cinerama Dome, which opened...
MOVIES
