‘Cyrano’ Premiere in Los Angeles Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

United Artist Releasing’s upcoming premiere of “ Cyrano ” on Thursday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been postponed.

“Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone the Los Angeles premiere of CYRANO,” the studio said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The screening will still go on as planned. “While we will no longer be hosting a red carpet or after-party, you are welcome to still attend the screening of CYRANO on December 16th,” the studio statement said. “All COVID protocols will be followed, including proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the screening, and wearing a mask in the theater when not consuming concessions. You will receive check-in, parking, and COVID testing information upon confirmation of attendance. Thank you.”

The premiere, which was to start with an hour-long red carpet before a 7:30 p.m. screening, was to include appearances by Stars Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr., director Joe Wright and screenwriter Erica Schmidt.

No new date for a red carpet premiere has been announced.

California’s new statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces goes into effect on Wednesday due to a sharp increase of COVID rates in the last two weeks. The state is also asking travelers coming back to California and out-of-town visitors to get tested within three to five days of their arrival.

COVID protocols for the premiere included proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. The studio was offering complimentary testing on Wednesday at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills and same-day testing at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The premiere of Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of MacBeth,” starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, is still being held at the DGA in West Hollywood on Thursday.

The “Cyrano” news comes two days after Sony hosted a premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Westwood, where a sea of mostly unmasked guests crowded the red carpet. Hundreds of fans lined the streets surrounding the theater cheering for the stars of the film, including Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. Press at “Spider-Man” were required to be fully vaccinated and show negative test results. Guests for the screening were only asked for proof of vaccination.