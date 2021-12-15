Twitch Hires Facebook Exec Kendra Desrosiers in Senior Role Supporting Underrepresented Creators

Twitch announced that Kendra Desrosiers , a former marketing exec at Facebook and YouTube, has been appointed global head of strategic programs and culture.

In the newly created role, Desrosiers will advocate for underrepresented creators on Twitch, according to the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. She’s tasked with ensuring that their “challenges and experiences are understood” and to develop programs that “celebrate their voices,” the company said in announcing her hire. In addition, Desrosiers will oversee programs and initiatives focused on social impact, and strengthen Twitch’s relationships with colleges and universities.

Desrosiers will report to Constance Knight, Twitch’s VP of global creators.

“Twitch is a rich community of diverse content creators, and nothing is more important to us than ensuring that all creators can succeed on our service,” Knight said in a statement. “Kendra has extensive experience developing inclusive programs for creators, and her knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our team as we work to ensure that Twitch continues to be the best place to create.”

Most recently, Desrosiers was at Meta’s Facebook, where she served as head of product go-to-market for media partnerships marketing. In that role, she led marketing strategy and global campaigns for emerging and growth tools across video, audio, community, monetization, news and distribution.

Prior to joining Facebook in 2019, Desrosiers spent more than five years at YouTube, most recently as head of creator marketing programs for strategic verticals. While at YouTube, she launched the platform’s first diversity creator marketing initiative, focused on growing content and audiences in multicultural, LGBTQ and women segments.

Desrosiers commented, “Twitch is a pioneer in the creator economy and I’m thrilled to be joining a platform so pivotal in giving creators a voice. I’m excited to partner with Twitch’s creator community to understand their challenges, celebrate their successes, create new opportunities, and champion diverse voices on the platform as Twitch enters its next chapter.”