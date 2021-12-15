ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haim Makes Headlines After Announcing Las Vegas Tour Kickoff

By Toni Gonzales
 2 days ago
The sisters of Haim are living the high life. And soon, that life will include a tour that includes Las Vegas. The sister-act have announced their latest North American tour for the spring and summer of 2022 and it will kick off in Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan on April 24, 2022.

The tour is in support of their latest album, “Women in Music Pt. III” and includes 27 total dates with shows at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. Haim is made up of sisters Este Arielle Haim, Danielle Sari Haim and Alana Mychal Haim.

A Whole Lotta Alana

The youngest of the trio, Alana is having one hell of a month. First, she leads  the latest Paul Thomas Anderson movie “Liquorice Pizza which releases nationally on Christmas Day. If that weren’t a big enough deal for the first time actress, the role earned her a few bigger award show nominations including a Critics Choice Association (full disclosure this writer is a voting member of the CCA) and Golden Globe nod for best actress. The film has an all star cast that includes Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn.

Oh, and another thing, not only has director Paul Thomas Anderson directed a couple of Haim’s music videos, he also cast the bulk of the family in the movie. All three sisters appear in the movie as do her parents.

To add to the spoil of riches for the youngest Haim, she celebrated her 30th birthday a few days early with Taylor Swift who turned 27. The two posed for a picture where the pair were dancing and posing in front of their own individual birthday cakes.

The caption on the post from Taylor Swift read,  “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32,”Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much ”

Haim’s History With Vegas

The girl group has a long history with Las Vegas. Haim has played our city numerous times. Both as openers for Lizzo back in April of 2018 and as one of the many headliners at Life is Beautiful back in September of this year.

Where To Watch

Tickets for the Haim concert at the Cosmopolitan are on sale now. Check out ticketmaster.com for more info, tickets start at $39.50.

To see “Liquorice Pizza, check out your local theater on Christmas Day. Tickets for shows are on sale now though.

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

