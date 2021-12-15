New Brunswick High School Student Charged With Posting Social Media Threats: Superintendent

A 14-year-old student from New Brunswick High School has been charged with posting threatening messages on the Internet, authorities said.

"On behalf of the school district, I want to thank our public safety community for their partnership, support, and diligence in this matter," Superintendent Aubrey A. Johnson wrote in a Wednesday letter to the school community.

Word of the threats and an active police investigation was initially announced by Johnson on Monday :

"While the apprehension of a suspect provides some relief, there is no joy in watching a student put themselves and others in harm's way," Johnson wrote on Wednesday. "As we turn to the holidays, certainly there is cause for gratitude, but whenever criminality enters our school, it reminds us of both the challenges and opportunities that are before us."

The student's name was not released.

"As a community, we will continue to teach our students to think critically, right from wrong, and guide them to be global citizens to make a positive impact in the communities we live in," Johnson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Brunswick Police Detective Jose C. Gomez at 732-745-5222 .

