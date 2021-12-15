ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys for Tots: Helping children since 1947

By Aerotech News, Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, thousands of Marines, their families, and local communities work together to spread holiday cheer to children in need through the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Program. The organization was founded in 1947 when Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks was asked by his wife to...

The Citizen Online

East Coweta ROTC members help with Toys for Tots

Among the many volunteers assisting in the 2021 local Toys for Tots drive were a number of members of the East Coweta High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC). The funds raised through donations of cash and toys will help to provide Christmas gifts for 6,000 local children in the local counties of Coweta, Fayette, Heard, and Meriwether. The last weekend for the local drive will be Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12. Tables at local Walmarts will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the ECHS JROTC students helping to man tables at local Walmarts were (L-R) Ruben Johnson, Sarah Meacham, Abe Gunby, and Tyler Mullet. Photo/David Epps.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
KWQC

Toys for Tots drive: Part 4

KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday. TV6's Kyle Kiel talks with Jackie Wessels with the Quad Cities Bike Club during Friday's Toys for Tots drive. KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday. Toys for Tots drive: Part 7. Updated: 37 minutes ago. KWQC-TV6 held its...
crimewatchpa.com

Toys For Tots!

Today, the Nether Providence Police Department once again assisted our friends from the Delco Cruisers and the Marine Corps with their annual Toys for Tots program. We started off at Rose Tree Park with Santa and tons of toys, went to Crozer Hospital to drop off some toys for the kids and then we were off to Ridley High School with the rest of the haul.
NETHER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
potomaclocal.com

Volunteer Prince William: Toys for Tots, feeding taskforce need help

Greetings, Prince William – You can help fight hunger! The Community Feeding Taskforce Food Helpline urgently needs Spanish-speaking volunteers who can answer calls to the Helpline on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers will answer calls from those in need of food, redirect callers to a food pantry closest to where...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Walt Disney
Nancy Reagan
WWLP 22News

History of Toys for Tots

(Mass Appeal) – In 1947, United States Marine Corps Reservist Major Bill Hendricks, was dumbstruck by the number of kids in his area that would wake up on Christmas morning without having the joy of a gift to open. So, with Major Hendricks leading the charge, he and many of the Marines in his reserve unit, gathered up 5,000 toys that first year, to be distributed throughout the greater Los Angeles area to less fortunate children, so that those kids would have toys to play with on Christmas morning.
KCCI.com

Toys For Tots Tuesday: How to help make the holidays bright

ANKENY, Iowa — Tuesday is a special day at KCCI. It's Toys for Tots Tuesday. We're partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve to collect toys all day long. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny. We will not accept toys at the KCCI studio.
ANKENY, IA
Jamestown Sun

Jamestown Toys for Tots collecting donations for less fortunate children

The Jamestown Toys for Tots program is collecting donations of toys for less fortunate children at Christmas until Friday, Dec. 17, according to Sheila Ova, organizer of the program. Toys for Tots became a national community action program in 1948 after all Marine Reserve Sites were directed to implement a...
JAMESTOWN, ND
CBS Chicago

Toys For Tots Motorcycle Parade Delivers Presents For Children

CHICAGO (CBS) — For some people jingle bells are the signature sound of the holiday season, but for others its the roar of the Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade. It has been a tradition for 43 years. Last year there was no parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday’s parade went up Western Boulevard from 83rd all the way to Lane Tech High School at Addison. Each motorcycle rider delivered a new toy to be given to a child in need. Anyone interested can still donate a toy for the holiday by leaving it at any of the toy drop boxes across the Chicagoland area or at the Toys for Tots headquarters in Bridgeview.
Kansas Public Radio

Santa Needs Help! Toys for Tots in Overland Park Needs 20,000 More Toys

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KPR) - Toy drive organizers in Overland Park are in need of 20,000 more toys this holiday season. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and Overland Park Convention Center are requesting community assistance to address the local toy shortage. Organizers say they are trying to provide toys to more than 56,000 area children who are in need this holiday season. To donate, guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation and drop it off at the Overland Park Convention Center through December 16. “Based off our numbers, it looks like we’ll be falling short by about 20,000 toys this year — that’s 20,000 kids who won’t get a Christmas if we’re not able to produce,” said SSgt. Warren Ory, Marine and local Toys for Tots campaign coordinator. “We are looking to the community for help. If you could find it in your hearts to donate, we are really in need for ages 0-2 and 11 plus.” Last year, the local Toys for Tots served more than 34,000 children in the greater Kansas City area. The Overland Park Convention Center will once again serve as the largest donation site for the area Toys for Tots drive.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox5atlanta.com

Celebrate season of giving with Toys for Tots

FOX 5 is a proud partner in Toys for Tot's toy collection effort this year and it's easier than ever to give a donation to a child in need. Paul Milliken visited the Toys for Tots Marietta warehouse to talk more about the holiday campaign.
maryvilleforum.com

TCW accepts Toys for Tots donations

Today’s Civic Women Toys for Tots toy drive recently received large donations from SAM, LLC and Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., LLC. Working with Community Services Inc., Today’s Civic Women collects donated toys and gifts and then puts together packages of presents for underprivileged children (newborn to 12 years old) in need throughout the county.
MARYVILLE, MO
Mining Journal

Toys for Tots effort supported

Tracey Tippett, Toys For Tots coordinator for Marquette County and secretary for the Marquette Veterans Affairs Committee, and George LaBlonde III, chairman of the Marquette County Veteran’s Affairs Committee, donate toys to the local Marquette County Toys For Tots Campaign. Tippett said: “There are very many generous veterans in the county that helped in this endeavor and we thank them all for their assistance and support.”
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
loudounnow.com

Toys for Tots Fundraising Continues

With organizers of the annual Toys for Tots campaign opting to continue its cautious approach during the pandemic, fundraising to purchase gifts to distribute to Loudoun families is continuing. Because of the continued high level of community transmission of COVID-19 in the community, the organization will not be bringing groups...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

