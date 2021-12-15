ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Still no update on Mekhi Becton, but Saleh 'still hopeful' he will return to Jets this season

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will once again not be practicing with the Jets this week, but head coach Robert Saleh still refuses to give up hope that the former first round pick will make an appearance this season.

“I’m still hopeful, but obviously we’re getting down to crunch time,” Saleh told reporters on Wednesday.

Becton hasn’t played since Week 1 due to knee surgery, but is already a month past his initial estimated return. Since then, there have been little in terms of updates, and while Becton was seen doing side work at a Jets practice last week, it doesn’t seem realistic that the 370-pound lineman could get his knee in game shape by the end of the season, which only has four games left.

“If he makes it, awesome, if not, If not, it goes back to George [Fant] and Morgan [Moses],” Saleh said. “They’ve been absolutely phenomenal this year. We haven't skipped a beat, so it’s really a credit to those two and how they’ve been able to work.”

Becton was taken 11 th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and missed parts of four games as a rookie before this year’s knee injury. Initially thought of as the franchise left tackle and anchor of the offensive line, Becton has now become a question mark, and it’s becoming more likely that the Jets won’t get another look at him this season.

