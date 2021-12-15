White Sox Deep Dive: Winston-Salem Right-Handed Relievers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pregnant mom was in tears of joy Friday as she walked into a transformed home. The makeover came courtesy in part of Bo Jackson – who of course is remembered both as a running back for the then-Los Angeles Raiders and a left fielder and designated hitter for the Kansas City Royals, White Sox, and California Angels. Jackson was joined by White Sox volunteers and the organization Digs with Dignity to give Tanika Harmon’s South Chicago home a makeover. The volunteers came over to Harmon’s house while she and her family were away for the day. They gave Harmon and her kids new furniture, a cupboard full of food, and a decorated Christmas tree with presents underneath. The Harmons got their first look at their splendidly updated home in the afternoon, and got some additional holiday surprises too.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO