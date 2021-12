Joe Rogan gives credit to Julianna Pena for her upset of Amanda Nunes but not without some criticism for the now-former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. “For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO