Cook, Chubb, Conner lead Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings

MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, James Conner, Jonathan Taylor and David Montgomery top my Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.

Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones and Leonard Fournette round out my Top 10 options for Week 15.

D'Onta Foreman, Sony Michel and James Robinson are among the other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 15 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ran for a season-high 205 yards and two scores on 27 carries in Week 14. This week, the Vikings face the Chicago Bears.

The Bears allowed the eighth-most rushing yards to running backs through 14 weeks. I expect Cook, my top fantasy football option, to run for at least 125 yards and a score in this matchup.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is my No. 3 fantasy football option for Week 15. Conner scored at least one touchdown in each of his last seven games. He also totaled 125 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 22 touches in Week 14.

This week, the Cardinals face a Detroit Lions defense that allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 14 weeks. The Lions also just allowed 111 yards and two scores to Melvin Gordon and 83 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Javonte Williams in Week 14.

Look for Conner to total at least 120 yards from scrimmage and a score in this game. He is an elite RB1 play for the rest of the season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman sits at No. 13 in my rankings and can be used as an RB2 or flex play, regardless of league size.

Foreman scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 14. He also averaged 17 touches per game over his last two appearances. This week, the Titans face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 14 weeks. They also allowed at least 97 yards from scrimmage to a starting running back in each of their last five games.

I expect the Titans to give Foreman a ton of work in this matchup. He should come close to 100 yards from scrimmage and score a touchdown.

LONGSHOTS

Sony Michel of the Los Angeles Rams is my No. 15 running back this week. The Rams battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Seahawks allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 14 weeks. They also allowed a league-high 903 receiving yards to the position.

Michel isn't much of a receiving threat, but received at least 20 carries in each of his last two games. He should see a similar workload this week and produce at least 80 rushing yards and a score. Michel can be used as a low-end RB2, but is a better option in non-points-per-reception formats.

James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars is my No. 18 running back for Week 15, but comes with some risk. Robinson received just six carries in Week 14 and eight carries in Week 13.

He should get more work in Week 15 against a Houston Texans defense that struggles against the run. The Texans allowed a league-high 1,676 rushing yards to running backs and tied for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position through 14 weeks.

I expect Robinson to get at least 18 touches in this matchup. He should gain at least 100 yards from scrimmage if he reaches that total.

Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. LVR

3. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at DET

4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. NE

5. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at TB

7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at DEN

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at BAL

10. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN

12. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at PHI

13. D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans at PIT

14. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

15. Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

16. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons at SF

17. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. CIN

18. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

19. Michael Carter, New York Jets at MIA

20. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. CIN

21. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. DAL

22. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. CAR

23. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers at BAL

24. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

25. Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens vs. GB

26. Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers vs. ATL

27. Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

28. David Johnson, Houston Texans at JAX

29. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals at DET

30. Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens vs. GB