If there’s one thing we know to be absolutely true about Sofia Vergara, it’s that whether she’s onscreen or off, her fashion sense is incomparable. The “Modern Family” alum stylishly stepped out on Sunday to enjoy a screening of “The Good Boss” movie, which is also available to stream on Netflix. The film stars Javier Bardem as he plays a Spanish factory boss who tries to keep his company on top. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) For the evening, Vergara wore a black one-shoulder sweater dress from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Walmart collection....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO