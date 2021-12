As northern Utah sees another storm make its way into the state, the winds and warm temperatures mean increasing danger in the backcountry. While Utah saw a lot of early snow in October and early November – it stopped snowing on November 12th and didn’t snow for nearly a month. According to Utah Avalanche Forecaster Trent Meisenheimer, much of the snow on the southern aspects melted off, and the snow on the shady, northern slopes has become very weak and dangerous.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO