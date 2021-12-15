Four Mississippi airports receive total $108K in grants

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Four airports in Mississippi were awarded a total of $108,000 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration.

The following airports will received a grant in the amount listed:

City of Belzoni/Belzoni Municipal Airport – $22,000

City of Winona and Montgomery County/Winona-Montgomery County Airport – $32,000

Clarksdale-Coahoma County Airport Board/Fletcher Field Airport – $32,000

City of Grenada/Grenada Municipal Airport – $32,000

The grants can be used as economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

These grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

