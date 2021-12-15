ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Four Mississippi airports receive total $108K in grants

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Four airports in Mississippi were awarded a total of $108,000 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration.

The following airports will received a grant in the amount listed:

  • City of Belzoni/Belzoni Municipal Airport – $22,000
  • City of Winona and Montgomery County/Winona-Montgomery County Airport – $32,000
  • Clarksdale-Coahoma County Airport Board/Fletcher Field Airport – $32,000
  • City of Grenada/Grenada Municipal Airport – $32,000
The grants can be used as economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

These grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

