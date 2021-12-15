ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Covid cases hit record high as Chris Whitty warns of worse to come

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The UK can expect several more weeks where Covid cases hit a record high, England’s chief medical officer has warned, as Omicron continues its exponential rise across the country.

Professor Chris Whitty told a Downing Street briefing there were “two epidemics on top of one another” as the UK recorded 78,610 new cases of coronavirus, including cases of the new variant.

He said: “I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks as the rates continue to go up.

“What we’ve got is two epidemics on top of one another – an existing Delta epidemic, roughly flat, and a very rapidly growing Omicron epidemic on top of it.”

Prof Whitty said the Government had to choose between “really unpalatable options”, adding that there was no clear data yet on severe disease and deaths from Omicron with two jabs, and what the picture was for those who have had boosters.

He said: “I think what most people are doing – and I think this seems very sensible – is prioritising the social interactions that mean a lot to them and, to prioritise those ones, de-prioritising ones that mean much less to them.”

He said he “strongly encouraged” that people take lateral flow tests before meeting up and ensuring there was good ventilation.

In the same briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to have their booster vaccines as he said a “great national fightback has begun” against Omicron.

He insisted the Government’s Plan B was the right thing to do, adding that boosters also “provide an excellent level of protection”.

He added: “We think that, given the balance of risks and the balance of continuing uncertainties about Omicron, this is the right approach to take.. to do these things at once.

“The progress we are making with the booster is vital… we really are boosting huge numbers of people now.”

He said over 90% of people aged 75 to 79-year-olds had been given a booster, adding it was those groups that “provide the bulk of those who are sadly going to die from Covid”.

Earlier he said: “While hospital admissions are going up nationwide, we’re starting to see admissions coming down among some of the more vulnerable older age groups where we’ve already got those boosters in arms.”

He added: “People have responded with an amazing spirit of duty and obligation to others and I want to say that each and every one of you who rolls up your sleeve to get jabbed is helping this national effort.”

Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
The Guardian

Go out, catch Covid, ignore the science. Or trust in Chris Whitty

You can tell who the country trusts. People no longer look at Boris Johnson on TV and ask themselves why is this liar lying to me. They already know why. Boris lies because he knows no other way of interacting. Deceit is his default setting. It’s not just the past that is a foreign country; it’s also the present. Truth and Boris have never been on speaking terms. So when Chris Whitty and the prime minister hold a press conference together, there’s only one person to whom the country is listening.
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
BBC

Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Ministers in Wales have been meeting to consider what measures to announce in response to the growing spread of Omicron, as they seek to slow the Covid-19 variant's advance. The Welsh government's cabinet are set to consider whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice to limit social contact, or a combination of the two. Earlier, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron will hit the country "very quickly and very steeply" in January and many services - from the NHS to bin collections - could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.
Scotland records 14 Covid-linked deaths in 24 hours and one new Omicron case

Scotland has recorded 14 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,257 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.One case of the new Omicron variant has been confirmed in that time, in NHS Grampian, taking the total people infected with the variant to 30.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the most of the new variant cases at 11, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with nine, five in NHS Forth Valley, three in NHS Highland and two in NHS Grampian.The Scottish Government said Public Health Scotland is “aware of a processing issue with UK Government lab tests contributing to lower than...
BBC

Omicron: Record day for Covid vaccinations in Midlands

More than 100,000 Covid booster jabs were given during a "record day" of vaccinations in the Midlands. The figure was part of 111,473 Covid vaccinations on Tuesday, on the busiest week day since the programme began last December, NHS Midlands said. It represented a "huge 66% increase" on the previous...
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
The Independent

Omicron surge likely to make government miss Covid booster jab target, officials say

PM Boris Johnson will miss his target to offer all adults a Covid booster jab by the end of this month, according to government officials.As the tide of Omicron cases becomes larger, millions of people will be unable to get jabbed over the coming weeks if they fall ill with the virus, a source of the i newspaper has said.Those who contract Covid will not be able to get their booster until at least the end of January, due to a compulsory 28-day wait after testing positive to ensure that they are no longer infected.Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation...
The Independent

Covid news - live: Boris Johnson urges caution on Christmas plans as Whitty says UK cases record first of many

Boris Johnson has advised people to cut back on Christmas partying and “think carefully” before heading out this festive season, shortly after the UK recorded a record 78,610 daily Covid-19 cases. However, he insisted that further restrictions were not needed to fight the omicron variant. Amid warnings that there could soon be 2,000 national coronavirus hospitalisations a day, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty predicted that Covid-19 “records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks”.His comment came hours after a top UK health official described omicron as “probably the most significant threat” of the pandemic so...
The Independent

Downing Street defends ‘respected and trusted’ Chris Whitty amid Tory attacks

Downing Street has defended the Government’s top medical adviser as Tory MPs accused experts of “running the show” and risking making the country a “public health socialist state”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Professor Chris Whitty the chief medical officer for England who has become a household name during the pandemic, was “a hugely respected and trusted public servant”.And he said Boris Johnson did not agree with Tory MP Joy Morrissey who earlier on Thursday suggested experts should defer to elected officials.Ms Morrissey, the MP for Beaconsfield, deleted a tweet in which she said: “Perhaps the unelected covid public...
newschain

newschain

