ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Companies all-in on pickleball as sport’s popularity soars

By Front Office Sports, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFSaK_0dNfYBoB00

( Front Office Sports ) – The pandemic has become a time to pick up new hobbies, and pickleball is reaping the benefits.

The paddle sport — which has nothing to do with pickles — saw around 4.2 million players in 2020, a 21% year-over-year increase according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

It’s the “ fastest -growing sport in America” per the Economist, and Franklin Sports president Adam Franklin thinks it could be growing even faster than predicted, based on the company’s pickleball-related sales.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if by 2030 we saw 20 to 30 million active players,” Franklin told Bloomberg.

Commissioner of the Professional Pickleball Association Connor Pardo estimates the sport will become “as big or bigger than tennis.”

  • The PPA entered a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast pickleball events.
  • The Tennis Channel, ESPN3, and CBS Sports Network also air games.
  • Last month, Hyundai became the PPA’s first car partnership.

Pickleball Earnings

The PPA hosted 16 tournaments this year, double the amount it hosted in 2019 — the tour’s first year. Prize money has grown to more than $2.5 million slated for next year, compared to the $500,000 up for grabs in 2019.

The total purse for the USA National Championship — which ends Tuesday — is $90,000. Ben Johns, the world’s best pickleball player, makes around $250,000 each year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Hazlehurst woman arrested in connection to death of boyfriend

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to the death of her boyfriend in Hazlehurst. Police said Tamara Thrasher, 41, killed Robert Jones, 54, at a home on Williams Street on Friday. According to investigators, police received a call from a neighbor around 10:30 a.m. who saw Thrasher walking down the street […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

Pelahatchie woman accused in murder-for-hire plot denied bond

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, bond was once again denied for a Pelahatchie woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot. Magistrate Judge Keith Ball said the court considered the motion to reconsider bond for Jessica Sledge. However, Ball denied the motion. Investigators said Sledge used interstate commerce facilities with the intent to hire an assassin […]
PELAHATCHIE, MS
onfocus.news

Professional Pickleball Association Signs Deal with Fox Sports

The Professional Pickleball Association welcomes FOX Sports as the pickleball industry’s largest television partner through the 2022 PPA Tour Season. SALT LAKE CITY, UT (July 12th, 2021) – The PPA Tour has announced FOX Sports as its newest television partner to consistently bring the professional tour of pickleball to mainstream television. As a leader in professional sports, FOX Sports’ reach will elevate pickleball to a grander stage and broader audience. FOX Sports will televise a minimum of twelve PPA events beginning this October and continuing through the end of the 2022 PPA Tour Season across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Franklin
InsideHook

Meet the Face of America’s Fastest Growing Sport: Pickleball

Ben Johns is the number-one player on the men’s international pickleball circuit. Notably, he is neither a Baby Boomer nor a resident of the Sun Belt. It’s an assumption a lot of people make about who plays the game, which is pretty much a mashup of all the racquet sports — tennis, ping pong, badminton, squash, etc. — and a number of non-racquet sports, like volleyball.
TENNIS
thedailytexan.com

Kyle Umlang’s growing popularity among Texas sports fans leads to dream meeting with Chris Del Conte

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the October 26 flipbook. Like most Texas Longhorns fans, Kyle Umlang loves to make fun of Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Umlang, who is well-known among Texas fans on Twitter @kyleumlang and sometimes referred to as Mr. Data, frequently posts statistics and facts related to the Longhorns and their opponents.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Fox Sports#Pickleball#Fitness#Front Office Sports#Franklin Sports#Bloomberg#Ppa#The Tennis Channel#Cbs Sports Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Jim Hill High School moves to virtual learning due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced classes have been moved to virtual instruction at Jim Hill High School for the remainder of the semester. According to Sherwin Johnson with JPS, seven students and three staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19. The district performed contact tracing and identified […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
WJTV 12

Madison County Schools increase security after TikTok school threat

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement and schools nationwide are on high alert amid an apparent TikTok trend threatening violence nationwide on Friday. The Madison County School District heightened the presence of law enforcement at its schools, including Germantown High School. District leaders said the families of students were notified Thursday night. They said […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy