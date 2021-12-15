ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Audi recall: water can enter computer, reducing engine power

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxIaU_0dNfY3pc00

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats.

The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that water can get to the computer through liquid spilled onto the back seat, or from a leaky body seam. That can cause the computer to shut down and reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash.

VW says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries. Dealers will install a cover to protect the computers and seal an underbody seam at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD TV8

15 car pile-up on US-131 among many crashes Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Icy roads have contributed to the causes of multiple car crashes Saturday morning, including a 15 car pile-up on US-131, according to Michigan State Police. The pile-up happened around 6:15 a.m. near the Wealthy Street exit on US-131 Southbound, MDOT reports. MSP says that 1 car lost control, and the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Engine Power#The Recall#Vehicles#Ap#Q5#Sportback#Vw#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
WOOD TV8

Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti, mission agency says

All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti in October have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal, the leader of their Ohio-based missions organization said Friday, as he also extended an offer of forgiveness to their captors.
SOCIETY
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy