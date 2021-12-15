Walking the Talk

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s community vaccine clinic located at 223 S. Main began offering vaccines to walk-ins on Dec. 1. That clinic offers regular doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine (ages 5 and older) and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine (ages 18 and older) and booster doses for people age 18 and older. Walk-ins are accepted from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.At the community vaccine clinic, people can receive:• Pfizer booster six months after their initial Pfizer, Moderna or J&J dose, or• J&J booster two months after their initial J&J vaccine dose or six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose.“The Sedgwick County Health Department is administering about 600 doses per day at the community vaccine clinic. Most of the doses are boosters, but we are still seeing people coming in for first and second doses and pediatric doses. We anticipate that offering walk-in vaccine will offer the convenience more people need to be vaccinated.” says Adrienne Byrne, Director of the Sedgwick County Health Department.CDC has strengthened its recommendation on vaccine boosters. Now anyone 18 and older should get boosted. CDC’s expanded recommendation comes amidst new uncertainties around the emerging Omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa last week. Scientists are urgently studying the variant’s transmissibility, its potential for causing severe disease, and vaccine effectiveness.“Science still has a lot of work to do before we can begin to speculate what Omicron’s impact might be locally. We do know that the Delta variant is here in Sedgwick County. Delta spreads easily and causes severe disease, especially among unvaccinated people. We continue to urge Sedgwick County residents to go get vaccinated,” says Byrne.A comprehensive resource for locating COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found at www.vaccines.gov. For more information on COVID-19 vaccination and testing, visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/.

