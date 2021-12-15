ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Feedback from December 9 and Beyond

By City Weekly Readers
cityweekly.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since its founding, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been exclusively governed by men—a phenomenon by no means exclusive to the LDS tradition. In its 1995 "Proclamation to the World," the church states that "fathers are to preside ... and are responsible to provide the necessities of...

www.cityweekly.net

Comments / 0

Related
valleyjournals.com

December holidays beyond Santa Claus and the Nativity

The community candle lighting to celebrate Hanukkah at Sue Tice’s synagogue. (Photo courtesy of Sue Tice.) From colorful lights and gingerbread to holiday music and candy cane decor, December in Utah generally signifies Christmas. While most Utahns celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, others celebrate different December holidays such as Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Yule.
FESTIVAL
BBC

When Jesus is used to steal from his flock

To his listeners, William Neil "Doc" Gallagher was known as the "Money Doctor" - a charming financial guru who advertised his services on Christian radio, broadcast all over the American conservative 'Bible Belt' that stretches across North Texas. His adverts often concluded with a familiar slogan: "See you in church...
RELIGION
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
marincounty.org

Library Welcomes Feedback in New Survey

San Rafael, CA – A note to generous Marin County residents who are in gift-giving mode this holiday season: The Marin County Free Library (MCFL) has community feedback on its wish list. MCFL Director Lana Adlawan and her staff are eager to hear from patrons about which library services are...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
cityweekly.net

Masked and Answered

It's hard enough for a company to sell a production that makes use of theatrical masks, as The Sting & Honey Company's artistic director Javen Tanner well knows. But with the company's holiday show This Bird of Dawning returning from last year's pandemic hiatus, it becomes even more complicated in a world where the meaning of masks has changed.
THEATER & DANCE
cityweekly.net

Citizen Revolt: Week of December 16

The snow has hit the streets, and the homeless are scrambling for shelter. In the United States, 40% of the unsheltered are youth, and they are at a higher risk of death from many factors, including the weather. Each year, 5,000 unaccompanied youth die as a result of assault, illness or suicide. Overall, some 13,000 homeless people die each year, and last year, 53 Utah homeless died on the streets. Three were overcome by exposure to the elements. Of course, the coronavirus has been a factor in many deaths, but chronic illness, injury and disease that can strike anyone affects the homeless at significant rates. Come to this year's Homeless Persons Memorial Candlelight Vigil, joining with the Inn Between, the Road Home, and the Fourth Street Clinic "to prevent additional loss of life or suffering caused by homelessness through advocacy, education and other initiatives."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WNET New York

Feedback Loops and Global Warming

Earth Emergency premieres Wednesday, December 29 at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN. Most people have heard of global warming, but few people – including policy makers – understand how environmental feedback loops amplify global warming even further. Actor and activist Richard Gere narrates the film Earth Emergency, which examines how human activity is setting off dangerous warming loops that are pushing the climate to a point of no return – and what we need to do to stop them.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of The Church
Upworthy

14 ways empowered women are already changing our world for the better

"There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women.” — Malala Yousafzai. When women are encouraged to nurture their gifts and empowered to embrace their ambitions, they can truly change the world for the better. Upworthy and Tory Burch partnered this year to help women do just that by honoring amazing women for their contributions and giving them $5,000 on behalf of the Tory Burch Foundation to donate to a non-profit of their choice.
HOMELESS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear?

On a recent afternoon drive through Jefferson, New Hampshire, with the majestic Presidential Range in view, my ever-inquisitive 5-year-old son wanted to know about our nation’s third president. I paused and recalled what I had learned about Thomas Jefferson as a boy some 30 years ago. I thought of the towering bronze statue of Jefferson, […] The post Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
thelaurelofasheville.com

From the Editor: December 2021

It’s the time of “city sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style.” We’ve filled our December issue with seasonal delights and the usual exciting events throughout Western North Carolina. Holiday sights and sounds include the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra’s Appalachian Christmas, Shelton House’s Appalachian Family Christmas and the beloved Asheville tradition A Swannanoa Solstice. Find joy at American Folk Art & Framing’s Sharing the Joy of the Season, and Asheville Gallery of Art’s Joyful Light. And what could be more joyously festive than an Ugly Sweater Run or a production of Annie Jr.?
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Florida Today

Letters and feedback: Dec. 12, 2021

A recent letter writer wonders if the "woke" generation would step up as did "the Greatest Generation." Conceived in Pearl Harbor as a result of the end of the WWII celebration, I have asked this question myself. However, to assume the educational system produces citizens who would fail to sacrifice...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy