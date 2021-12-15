Feedback from December 9 and Beyond

The snow has hit the streets, and the homeless are scrambling for shelter. In the United States, 40% of the unsheltered are youth, and they are at a higher risk of death from many factors, including the weather. Each year, 5,000 unaccompanied youth die as a result of assault, illness or suicide. Overall, some 13,000 homeless people die each year, and last year, 53 Utah homeless died on the streets. Three were overcome by exposure to the elements. Of course, the coronavirus has been a factor in many deaths, but chronic illness, injury and disease that can strike anyone affects the homeless at significant rates. Come to this year's Homeless Persons Memorial Candlelight Vigil, joining with the Inn Between, the Road Home, and the Fourth Street Clinic "to prevent additional loss of life or suffering caused by homelessness through advocacy, education and other initiatives."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO