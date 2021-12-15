Swift County drafts OSHA vaccination policy

While there is a chance it won’t have to implement a vaccination policy, Swift County is positioning itself to be ready should a mandate be required. This past November, the Biden Administration set Jan. 4 as the deadline for companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or...
A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November...
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing...
WASHINGTON – Employers will be given more time to comply with a federal requirement that workers get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be regularly tested, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Saturday after a federal appeals court allowed the rule to go forward. Workers who are not fully vaccinated won’t...
President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the U.S., Reuters reports. Biden also said it is past time for people to get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible. “We are looking at...
(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies largely on hold. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel lifted a nationwide ban against the administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, creating...
A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November.
President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce.
The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court.
Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
Google has implemented a strict policy for employees to receive mandatory COVID-19 vaccine shots, a leaked memo showed. The tech giant informed employees through a leaked internal memo that if they choose not to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, they will receive pay cuts and eventually lose their jobs, CNBC reported.
(Note: This post has been updated with excerpts from the opinions.) Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied several petitions for initial hearing en banc of the consolidated challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to either mandate their employees get vaccinated or impose regular testing for COVID-19. (I noted the first of these petitions here.) This means that the consolidated challenges will be heard by a three-judge panel of the court. The judges on that panel have not yet been disclosed.
(The Center Square) – California workplace safety regulators voted to revise and re-adopt emergency COVID-19 standards on Thursday to protect employees from the spread of the virus at work. After minimal discussion among board members, Cal/OSHA voted 6-1 Thursday to re-adopt and update workplace standards related to COVID-19. The...
This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
(Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 states a Biden administration COVID-19 mandate requiring millions of U.S. healthcare workers to get vaccinated if they work in federally funded facilities. In a rare win for President Joe Biden’s pandemic strategy, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
Dec 15 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 U.S. states a COVID-19 mandate issued by President Joe Biden's administration requiring millions of healthcare workers to get vaccinated if they work in facilities that receive federal dollars. In a rare win for Biden's pandemic strategy, a...
A number of hospitals are walking away from vaccine requirements for their staffs in the wake of court rulings that have blocked the White House’s vaccine rule for many health-care centers. These hospital groups include Christian medical center AdventHealth, the Cleveland Clinic, Tenet Healthcare and Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, which...
The court voted to have challenges to the mandate heard first by a panel. Two judges issued dissents to the denial of initial en banc review. Judge Karen Nelson Moore said a three-judge panel has already devoted. Challenges to Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate won’t be heard initially...
More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
