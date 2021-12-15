ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swift County, MN

Swift County drafts OSHA vaccination policy

Swift County Monitor
 3 days ago

While there is a chance it won’t have to implement a vaccination policy, Swift County is positioning itself to be ready should a mandate be required. This past November, the Biden Administration set Jan. 4 as the deadline for companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or...

www.swiftcountymonitor.com

