Driving the Ford Maverick isn't like driving a midsize or full-size pickup truck. You quickly forget you're driving a truck. Traditional truck buyers probably won't find that appealing, but the Maverick is aimed at a different type of driver, and they're responding in droves. Folks, this is the compact pickup Subaru should have in its lineup but doesn't. It used to have one called the Brat decades ago. Years later came the Baja, but that was dropped in 2006 without a successor. Until now. Unfortunately for Subaru, that successor is from Ford.

