ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake (12/14)

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCYzN_0dNfXCeh00

DEVILS LAKE – Both Firebird hockey teams took to the ice Tuesday evening. Here is how both teams fared in their matchup.

Boys:

Devils Lake @ Grand Forks Central

Final score: 4-0 Grand Forks Central

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 1-3-0: 4

- 0-0-0: 0

Shots on Goal:

- 25-28-19: 72

- 04-02-01: 07

Goals:

- Grand Forks Central:

o (F) Dominic Gerszewski (2)

o (F) Cole Barta (1)

o (D) Kyle Fulton (1)

- Devils Lake:

o None

Penalty Infraction Minutes:

- Devils Lake: 8 (28:00)

- Grand Forks Central: 1 (2:00)

At a glance:

The Firebirds have now dropped four of their last five games, dating back to Nov. 30 (5-1 loss to Grafton-Park River). The shutout is additionally their first on the year. The Firebirds will look to turn their fortunes around on Dec. 17 when they battle Fargo Davies.

Girls:

Devils Lake @ Fargo Davies

Final score: 11-0 Fargo Davies

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 5-3-3: 11

- 0-0-0: 0

Shots on Goal:

- 27-16-13: 56

- 04-02-03: 09

Goals:

- Fargo Davies:

o (F) Kylie Autrey (4)

o (F) Sandra Sampson (1)

o (F) Olivia Beaton (1)

o (F) Maia Jensen (1)

o (F) Morgan Sauvageau (1)

o (F) Sage Kracke (1)

o (F) Reganne Silbernagel (1)

o (D) Abby Voeller (1)

- Devils Lake:

o None

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 4 (8:00)

- Fargo Davies: 2 (4:00)

At a glance:

Although the box score suggested otherwise, the Firebirds gained valuable experience playing a tough Eagles team. The Firebirds will look to use this experience on Dec. 17 when they go up against Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanley on the road.

"That is a really good hockey team," Devils Lake head coach Rob McIvor said after the game. "I was pretty happy with our effort and the way we managed the game. Obviously, the shots were lopsided, and Mathea [Nelson], for her part...a lot of pucks hit her. She caught a lot of pucks. She made some saves she is not used to making sliding side-to-side. She has improved every game so far. She has improved that a little bit. That has to keep going, of course, and then our second-line wingers have to keep improving and our first-line wingers have to improve."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devils Lake, ND
Sports
City
Devils Lake, ND
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Kamala Harris interview with Charlamagne Tha God gets heated after he asks who 'real' president is

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.
The Hill

Typhoon in Philippines leaves over 30 dead in its wake

A typhoon that tore through parts of the Philippines beginning on Thursday left over 30 people dead and several others injured, though officials are still trying to determine the extent of the damage, The Associated Press reported. The typhoon, dubbed "Rai" hit the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grafton Park River#Firebirds#Pim#Eagles
The Hill

Jan. 6 rioter dubbed 'Florida Flag Jacket' handed longest sentence yet

A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla.,...
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

81
Followers
138
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy