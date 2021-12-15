ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Inmate serving life sentence at Bessemer prison found dead inside cell

By Phil Pinarski
 2 days ago

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was found dead inside his cell Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Nathan Lee Boyd was found unresponsive in his dorm-style room just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and was transported to the prison infirmary. He was later pronounced deceased.

Boyd was serving a life sentence for a murder out of Lauderdale County back in 2001.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, according to JCCMEO. An autopsy performed Wednesday, however, found no evidence of trauma or foul play.

No other information has been released at this time as an investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections is underway.

CBS 42

CBS 42

