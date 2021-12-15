ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Ukraine’s Pres. Zelensky: ‘Both Ukrainians and Jews Value Freedom’

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating 30 years of relations between Ukraine and the State of Israel, Ukrainian, Israeli, American, and European leaders spoke Wednesday at the third-annual Kyiv Jewish Forum, about the historic relations between the Jewish and Ukrainian peoples, the rise of global antisemitism, and the looming threats to both nations. “We...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

All-out war or ‘creeping occupation’ among Putin options, says Ukraine MoD

Should Russian President Vladimir Putin decide to attack Ukraine, he will have about 220,000 troops at his disposal, including about 120,000 already deployed near Ukraine’s borders, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense told Military Times Thursday morning. But whether he will attack still remains unknown, according to the MoD, which...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Dayan
Person
Ronald Lauder
Person
Irwin Cotler
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Guardian

Ukrainian soldier killed in fighting with pro-Russia separatists

Ukraine has said one of its soldiers was killed in fighting with pro-Russia separatists in the east of the country, as tensions with Moscow rise. Kyiv has been battling a pro-Moscow insurgency in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, when the Kremlin annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. Russia has...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Ukrainians#Government Of Ukraine#Antisemitism#Israeli#American#European#Jewish#Euro Asian#Congress#Cam#Babyn#The Kyiv Jewish Forum
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine crisis: where are Putin’s troops and what are his options?

Russia has forward-deployed hundreds of tanks, self-propelled artillery and even short-range ballistic missiles from as far away as Siberia to within striking range of Ukraine’s borders. US intelligence has said Russia could launch an offensive by the end of January with as many as 100 battalion tactical groups (BTGs), comprising an estimated 175,000 troops. Current estimates say Russia has about 50 BTGs in the border region, already a significant force that could overrun Ukrainian defensive positions.
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Why Ukraine’s Fight Against Corruption Scares Russia

Building democracy is not an easy task. Doing so while defending against the aggression of a neighboring country makes the job even harder. As U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a global crusade for democracy with anti-corruption as one of its pillars, Ukraine’s experience can teach the world a lesson or two.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. "Moscow does not want to return to the Normandy format and wants to negotiate with the United States," a senior European diplomat told AFP. The diplomatic track was established at a summit in Minsk in 2015 where Putin accepted that France and Germany should play the role of moderators in the talks between the two belligerents. 
POLITICS
CBS News

A Russian court document mentioned Russian troops "stationed" in eastern Ukraine. Moscow insists there are none.

Moscow — A Russian court's verdict in a bribery case last month appears to have inadvertently referenced the presence of Russian troops in the rebel-held Donbas area of Ukraine. A district court in Russia's Rostov region, on the Ukrainian border, disclosed that the manager of a company called Tekhnologiya LLC was responsible for stocking and selling food to Russian troops stationed in eastern Ukraine.
POLITICS
BBC

Russia Ukraine: Moscow lists demands for defusing Ukraine tensions

Russia has demanded strict limits on the activities of the US-led Nato military alliance in countries in Eastern Europe. The demands, which are unlikely to be met, come amid Western fears Russia plans to invade its neighbour Ukraine. Russia denies this, but wants Nato to rule out Ukraine and others...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy