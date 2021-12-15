ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wide Open Country's Six Pack: Tim McGraw, Maggie Rose + More

Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs. Here are six songs we currently have on repeat. "Never Again Every Time," Leigh Nash and Tanya Tucker. Singer-songwriter Leigh Nash teamed with A-list team of vocalists, including Vince Gill,...

