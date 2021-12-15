Marsh Valley School District closed Wednesday

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Another Mid-Michigan school canceled classes Wednesday while it investigates a threat. This time in Hillsdale. A letter was sent to parents Wednesday evening that stated the school district would remain closed Thursday and students would participate in remote-education from home on Friday. Sporting events and extra-curricular...
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Butte County School District Superintendent Joseph Steele has decided to cancel school classes all together for Wednesday because of drifting snow. The superintendent announced earlier they would do a two-hour delay this morning, but decided to cancel classes altogether as conditions were getting...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Box Elder School District has closed eight of its schools out an abundance of caution over alleged online threats, including social media postings. The district made the decision to move classes to online learning early Monday morning just...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — All Susquehanna Township School District buildings are closed for in-person learning on Dec. 10. The school district says it was notified Thursday night of a social media threat and the Susquehanna Police Department has initiated an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution the district...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Hamilton Local School District has canceled classes for all schools on Friday due to a threat made on social media. In a Facebook post, the district said the threat was made towards Hamilton Township High School. Due to the nature of the threat and out of an abundance of caution, Superintendent Mark Tyler said the entire district will close.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A press release announced a Christmas and winter Break for the Yuma Union High School District. The school district and offices will be closed on Friday, December 17, 2021 to January 3, 2022. Offices will open again on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and students from...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- All Klamath County School District schools are closed today due to upcoming inclement weather and the ability to safely transport students home, according to school officials. School officials say they were advised by the weather service that high winds and snow accumulation are expected by the...
A handful of school districts in Oakland County stayed closed on Monday, following the copycat threats and heightened tensions that forced leaders to close most schools Thursday and Friday. This followed the Tuesday mass shooting at Oxford High School that has left four students dead and seven others injured. A...
A board of education in Gasoncade City will indeed be shut on the day after Thursday, as well as educational institutions districts around Medium-Missouri have indeed been brought to the attention of a craze on the social networking sites application Short-form video app i.e. TikTok that enables students to menace local educational institutions.
All Hawai‘i State Department of Education schools are scheduled to be open on Wednesday, Dec. 8, with the exception of two schools:. Farrington High School on Oʻahu will remain closed to students Wednesday. The HIDOE’s Office of Facilities and Operations continues to work with crews to remove the large kiawe tree that fell across the school’s main drive Monday night. Faculty and staff will return to campus Wednesday.
Colon Community Schools could lose a significant portion of its Amish population if it does not reopen Leonidas School. The district closed the K-8 building prior to the start of the current school year after enrollment slipped under 40 students. But a parent and spokesman for the Amish families told Colon’s board of education Monday they plan to take their children out of the district during winter break if the district doesn’t change course on Leonidas School.
According to a release from the district office, the Burlington Community School District will be releasing students two hours early Wednesday, December 15, due to inclement weather. Afternoon preschool classes have also been canceled for the day.
Cheboygan Area Schools made the decision to close Wednesday based off a threatening snapchat message that seemed to target the school. While police are investigating, they are still working on narrowing down a suspect. So far, there isn’t anybody they can charge. Cheboygan Area Schools could not be reached...
A heavy sigh of relief emerged from parents at the final Indian Prairie Unit District 204 boundary committee meeting when it was revealed neither of the two proposed concept plans calls for closing any schools. A large contingent of parents from Clow and Graham elementary schools attended Wednesday's meeting at...
The Boulder Valley School District has closed its mountain schools for the day due to the weather. The district announced Wednesday morning that Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary would be closed. Buses servicing mountain areas also will not be running today due to the weather,...
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. The Platteville School District has closed schools Friday due to a threat. According to a representative from the school district, schools were closed due “threat of violence.”. The representative was unable to give out any other details. News 3 Now has reached out to the superintendent of...
The Butte County School District will be on a two-hour delay this morning. Schools in the district have not been canceled at this time. The superintendent informed us of the delay at 5:55 a.m. this morning. The post BUTTE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT ON 2 HOUR DELAY appeared first on Local...
This week's Athlete of the Week is girls high school hockey league player Khenzie Connick. Anchorage police investigating reports of shots fired. Anchorage police investigated reports of shots fired in the Fairview neighborhood on Tuesday. Be prepared with a winter car kit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Here's how to be...
ELDON, Mo. — Eldon’s schools were closed Tuesday morning after the school suffered from a cyber-attack over the weekend. A staff member says computers were down on Monday but teachers had taught without them. Then on Monday evening, administration announced the phones were also not functioning, and Tuesday classes were cancelled.
Comments / 0