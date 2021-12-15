Marsh Valley School District closed Wednesday

Colon Community Schools could lose a significant portion of its Amish population if it does not reopen Leonidas School. The district closed the K-8 building prior to the start of the current school year after enrollment slipped under 40 students. But a parent and spokesman for the Amish families told Colon’s board of education Monday they plan to take their children out of the district during winter break if the district doesn’t change course on Leonidas School.

