Defense Attorneys Speak Out About Grewal's Get-Tough Tactics at the SEC

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here.fe. Auto-Owners Insurance sued Kista McDaniel, Raymond Shedd and Judy Wilder Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, filed by Kendall Mandell, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify McDaniel in an underlying suit because the policy’s express conditions precedent were allegedly not satisfied. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05084, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Shedd et al.
