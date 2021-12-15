Defense Attorneys Speak Out About Grewal's Get-Tough Tactics at the SEC

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.

