Defense Attorneys Speak Out About Grewal's Get-Tough Tactics at the SEC

By Charles Toutant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEC enforcement chief Gurbir Grewal's approach includes hiking penalties and demanding admissions of wrongdoing from some defendants. The stricter policies are expected to reduce...

Florida's Criminal Defense Attorneys To Receive Online Diversity Education

Florida's trial lawyers may have a better understanding of their diverse clientele as the result of a Florida Bar grant to the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Association President Jude Faccidomo said his organization made a special push to obtain the diversity grant funding from the Bar. "Our chairs,...
The Supreme Court 'Arthrex’s' Decision In Action

Although several direct appeals for PTAB review or rehearing were made by parties who had received adverse outcomes at PTAB hearings after the Arthrex decision, on November 3, the first rehearing was granted by the PTO acting director. What You Need to Know. in June 2021, the Supreme Court issued...
Auto-Owners Sues 3 People Over Insurance Coverage Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here.fe. Auto-Owners Insurance sued Kista McDaniel, Raymond Shedd and Judy Wilder Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, filed by Kendall Mandell, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify McDaniel in an underlying suit because the policy’s express conditions precedent were allegedly not satisfied. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05084, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Shedd et al.
State
New Jersey State
Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
Father of Opioid Victim: DOJ Should Prosecute the Sacklers

In April, America reached a record 12-month high of 100,000 deaths by drug overdose. 200 protesters rallied outside the DOJ to demand prosecution of the Sackler family. One of the attendees was Ed Bisch, who founded Relatives Against Purdue Pharma after losing his son to an Oxycontin overdose in 2001. He joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the opioid crisis alongside "Dopesick" author Beth Macy.
Biden halts plan to pay illegal immigrant families separated at border

The federal government has pulled out of negotiations to pay massive settlements to illegal immigrant families separated at the border during the Trump administration, attorneys for the families said Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union, which had been leading negotiations on the reported $450,000 payments, said the talks have ended...
Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
Alabama Judge Removed from Bench After Findings of Abusive Language and Inappropriate Behavior

An elected domestic relations Alabama judge was removed from the bench last week and ordered to pay the costs of the case that subsequently led to her being ousted from the courtroom after it was discovered that she displayed a pattern of inappropriate behavior that included using fake social media accounts to make derogatory comments about other judges and communicate with people in cases over which she presided.
