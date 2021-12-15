ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted...

theweek.com

Comments / 4

Related
The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BET

Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69

Bell hooks, a critically acclaimed author, feminist and public intellectual, has reportedly died in her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, she had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away. Born Gloria...
BEREA, KY
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Essence

bell hooks, Author, Activist, And Queer Black Feminist Icon, Dies At 69

Trailblazing Black feminist writer bell hooks dies, leaving a legacy of Black Feminist Thought. It is with tremendous sadness to report, beloved feminist critic, author, and professor, bell hooks has died. She was 69 years old. According to a press release from her family, hooks had fallen ill and was...
SOCIETY
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
ENTERTAINMENT
WHAS 11

Kentucky native, acclaimed author bell hooks dies at 69

WASHINGTON — Acclaimed author bell hooks has died at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. She died at home Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family, her niece, Ebony Motley, said. hooks, who was born Gloria Jean Watkins, is best known for her writings about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ibram X. Kendi
Person
Gloria Jean
Person
Bell Hooks
thesource.com

Prolific Author, Activist, Trailblazer, bell hooks Dies At Age 69

The beloved author, radical feminist, and poet known as bell hooks has tranisitioned. ‘bell hooks’, whose real name is Gloria Jean Watkins, died on Wednesday at the age of 69. She adopted the ‘bell hooks’ moniker as a tribute to her maternal great-grandmother whose name was Bell Blair...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Feminist#Bell Hook#Rgay#The Independent
TIME

bell hooks Wasn't Afraid to Burn It All Down and Begin Again

bell hooks was a radical feminist, a scholar and author who spent the ‘90s publishing about a book a year. She was a poet, a mentor, a professor and an icon whose influence is immeasurable. When I was 19 and began talking back to hip-hop in my own essays and articles, I’d cite her again and again. I fought to have my name published in lowercase letters like hers. I wanted to be incisive and battle-ready when I wrote.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NME

Music world reacts to death of award-winning author and activist bell hooks

The music world is paying tribute to award-winning author and activist bell hooks, who has died aged 69. Her death was confirmed on Wednesday (December 15) by Berea College, where she founded the bell hooks Institute. She passed away at her home in Berea, Kentucky, after an extended illness. “Berea...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
universityofcalifornia.edu

Alumna bell hooks — celebrated feminist theorist, cultural critic, artist and writer — dies at 69

Bell hooks, celebrated feminist theorist, cultural critic, artist, and writer, died on Wednesday, December 16 at her home in Berea, KY. She was 69. hooks was the author of over two dozen books that ranged from the groundbreaking text “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism” to her deeply felt memoir “Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood” to her acclaimed children’s book “Happy To Be Nappy.”
BERKELEY, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy