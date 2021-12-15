ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Rega: Larger than life and a darling of the fans

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 2006, Formula 1 mourned the loss of Clay Regazzoni, one of the sport's larger-than-life characters from the golden age of Grand Prix racing. Just 67, the Swiss died in a head-on road accident...

The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff praised for snubbing FIA gala after Max Verstappen’s F1 title win

Toto Wolff and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been praised after the Mercedes duo chose to snub the FIA gala in Paris on Thursday evening.Hamilton, who was knighted this week, has barely spoken publicly since an astonishing finish to the Formula 1 season last weekend which saw Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title on the final lap of a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton and his team principal Wolff both congratulated Red Bull and Verstappen on the young Dutchman’s maiden triumph, but a statement by Mercedes revealed they remain hurt by the way the drama unfolded, in a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Emerson Fittipaldi
FanSided

Formula 1: The cause of Sergio Perez’s mysterious retirement

Why did Sergio Perez mysteriously retire from the 2021 Formula 1 season finale during the safety car period ahead of the final restart?. Like teammate Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez made a pit stop for new tires during the late safety car period in Sunday’s 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Mercedes hopes "disillusioned" Hamilton doesn't walk from F1

Hamilton was on course to take an eighth F1 drivers' title until the final five laps of the Yas Marina climax to a hotly contested 2021 season, which tipped the race on its head and allowed Max Verstappen to clinch his maiden title. Although Mercedes protested the results and appealed...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner: Mercedes had no grounds to appeal against Abu Dhabi result

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claims Mercedes did not have a strong case to appeal against the result of Sunday’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Mercedes announced on Thursday they were withdrawing their appeal against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s dramatic world-title winning last-lap victory.Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to deny the Mercedes driver a record eighth world title after a safety car deployment had allowed the Dutchman, on fresher tyres, to close up behind the Briton.We didn't really feel that there was the ground for it (an appeal). Safety cars are usual in Formula One.Christian HornerMercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to FIA personality award

Lewis was not able to get his hands on the driver’s championship this season but it is not all gloom for Lewis Hamilton as he was chosen for the award of the FIA personality of the year. He has got some silverware this season and it was just about right giving him the trophy as he showed tremendous class during the whole season and especially in his final post-race interview where he applauded Max.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone questions whether Lewis Hamilton ‘deserves’ knighthood

Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of Formula One, has appeared to question whether Lewis Hamilton “deserves” his knighthood. The seven-time world champion received his knighthood on Wednesday, just days after he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton was included in the New Year’s honours list last year and was knighted for services to motorsport. The 36-year-old was also recognised for leading a push for greater equality, inclusion and diversity in motorsport. Ecclestone, 91, who was chief executive of F1 until Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport, was asked about Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes withdraw Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeal

Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal against the outcome of Sunday’s title-deciding  Formula One grand prix in Abu Dhabi The team said they had made the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios.Mercedes said in a statement: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do.“We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal.”Team Statement - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/tgrBjrNkcz— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Verstappen reveals high and low points of 2021 season

Max Verstappen says sitting in hospital after his crash at the British Grand Prix was a low-point of his 2021 season, while winning his home race at Zandvoort was at the other end of this year's emotional spectrum. Formula 1's 2021 campaign has been one of the most eventful and...
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
f1i.com

Mercedes F1 team drops Abu Dhabi GP appeal

The Mercedes F1 team has announced that it will not appeal the protest it lodged after last weekend's Abu Dhabi GP that was dismissed by the stewards, but insists it welcomes the FIA's decision to investigate the events that took place at Yas Marina. Since last Sunday's dramatic event that...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

The Ferrari Making the Biggest Splash at Formula 1 Is Not a Car

Formula 1 fans may be used to seeing the name Ferrari up on the winners’ podium—though last weekend the Ferrari race team placed third in the world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with team Red Bull capturing the win in an upset over Mercedes. But there’s another Ferrari making a splash on the F1 scene these days: the sparkling wine the drivers were popping on the stage. Ferrari Trento bubbly is widely known in Italy and throughout Europe, but in the US, not so much. Most of us consider Prosecco synonymous with Italian sparkling wine, but Ferrari Trento creates...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Birthday boy Paul Tracy's brief history of F1

Paul Tracy - born on this day 53 years ago - enjoyed a successful career in CART and IndyCar from 1991 to 2011, but the Canadian also once put his foot in Formula 1's door. Back in 1994, Tracy tested with the Benetton Formula 1 team at Estoril. He set a faster time than both of the team's regular driver, JJ Lehto and Jos Verstappen, had managed at that year's Portuguese Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

O'Ward sets two-year target 'to make it' to Formula 1

McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward believes he has a maximum of two years to get into Formula 1, and the Mexican is determined "to make it happen". O'Ward enjoyed his maiden F1 test this week in Abu Dhabi, courtesy of McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown who had promised the 22-year-old a run if he won a round of this year's NTT IndyCar Series with Arrow McLaren SP, a feat he duly achieved back in May in Texas.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Vettel praises Schumacher for 'incredible job' in maiden F1 season

Sebastian Vettel says rookie Mick Schumacher has done "an incredible job" in his maiden year in Formula 1 despite the "poor" equipment supplied by Haas. Schumacher failed to score a top-ten finish during his maiden F1 campaign, but the young German acquitted himself well overall and fulfilled the number one priority for any young debutant which is to beat one's teammate.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Russell admits to 'strange feeling' on first day with Mercedes

George Russell says that despite his familiarity with the Mercedes F1 team, he still felt "a strange feeling" on his first day of work as an official member of the Brackley squad. Russell was entrusted with both days of post-season testing in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, the Briton running...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Verstappen heads 2021 poll of F1 bosses' top 10 drivers

Max Verstappen has taken his second crushing victory over Lewis Hamilton in less than a week, by coming out top of Autosport magazine's annual anonymous pole of Formula 1 bosses naming their choice of best driver of the year. Nine out of the ten team principals took part, with only...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

'Super strong' Alonso ready to start 2022 season 'next week'

Fernando Alonso will follow Kimi Raikkonen as F1's senior citizen next year, but the Alpine driver feels like a spring chicken at 40 and is ready to start the 2022 season "next week". The two-time world champion returned to the grid earlier this year after a two-year hiatus from F1,...
MOTORSPORTS

