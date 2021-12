In the 19th century, ships navigating the Norfolk coast of England would look for signals emanating from the lantern room at the summit of the windswept village of Winterton-on-Sea. Today, the domed space with its wraparound seating is the favorite perch of Julian Vogel, the English CEO of the brand communications agency ModusBPCM, who 15 years ago purchased the lighthouse as a getaway home for his family. “For me, the winter, even with the wind and rain, is just as wonderful as summer,” says Vogel, who also cofounded the online tableware retailer Maison Margaux. “The walls are so thick you feel cosseted from the elements. And you can really take in those big Norfolk skies up here.”

