MacGruber Interviews: Ryan Phillippe & Joseph Lee Anderson

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Ryan Phillippe was one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood. His good looks combined with his natural acting chops opened lots of doors for him. Many expected to see him lighting up the big screen for many years to come, but that isn’t quite what happened. Those who have been following his career over the years will probably notice that Ryan isn’t as big in the movie world as he once was. Instead, he has chosen to focus a lot of his energy on small-screen roles. While it’s somewhat uncommon for film actors to switch to the TV world, Ryan actually has a pretty solid reason for this change. Keep reading to find out why Ryan Phillippe has been more focused on TV roles over the last few years.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO