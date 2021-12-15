ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abu Dhabi post-season test: Day 2 in pictures

By Michael Delaney
f1i.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver and out! The curtain has now permanently dropped on the...

f1i.com

Comments / 0

f1i.com

Russell admits to 'strange feeling' on first day with Mercedes

George Russell says that despite his familiarity with the Mercedes F1 team, he still felt "a strange feeling" on his first day of work as an official member of the Brackley squad. Russell was entrusted with both days of post-season testing in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, the Briton running...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Max Verstappen savours long-awaited moment

Max Verstappen finally took possession of his gleaming 2021 F1 World Champion trophy in Paris on Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, Mercedes dropping its intent to protest the outcome of last weekend's dramatic title decider in Abu Dhabi blew away a dark cloud hanging over the Red Bull driver's achievement.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

The Mercedes boys celebrate at home

A day after motorsport's international prize-winners were celebrated by the FIA in Paris, the Mercedes team and its most distinguished members were honored at home in Brackley and it Brixworth. Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton were conspicuously absent from the FIA's traditional gala as their anger over the events of...
MERCEDES, TX
f1i.com

Red Bull's Newey admits "We got lucky" in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey has admitted that the team got very lucky in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday evening, just when all had appeared lost. Max Verstappen started the race on pole position but lost the lead to Lewis Hamilton into...
MOTORSPORTS
#F1
f1i.com

Video: O'Ward's day at the wheel of McLaren's F1 car

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward enjoyed his F1 baptism of fire earlier this week in Abu Dhabi, courtesy of a gift from McLaren boss Zak Brown. The latter had committed to handing an F1 test to the Arrow McLaren SP charger as a reward for O'Ward winning his first IndyCar race this year.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Pirelli says lap time deficit of 18-inch wheels 'quite acceptable'

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola says the performance difference shown in testing earlier this week in Abu Dhabi between F1 teams' mule cars equipped with next year's 18-inch wheels and this year's machines was "quite acceptable". Pirelli concluded on Wednesday in Yas Marina its development program for its 2022 tyres...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: The cause of Sergio Perez’s mysterious retirement

Why did Sergio Perez mysteriously retire from the 2021 Formula 1 season finale during the safety car period ahead of the final restart?. Like teammate Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez made a pit stop for new tires during the late safety car period in Sunday’s 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Verstappen: No reason for Hamilton 'to give up or stop now'

Max Verstappen understands the bitter pill that Lewis Hamilton was forced to swallow in Abu Dhabi, but the Red Bull driver sees no reason for his arch-rival to throw in the towel and leave the F1 grid. On Thursday, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that Hamilton and himself remained...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Ricciardo still has 'some things to work out' for 2022

Daniel Ricciardo was "definitely happier" with his performance in the second part of F1's 2021 season, but the McLaren charger conceded that he still has "some things to work out" for 2022. Ricciardo suffered a difficult first half of his season with his new team, often trailing teammate Lando Norris...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to FIA personality award

Lewis was not able to get his hands on the driver’s championship this season but it is not all gloom for Lewis Hamilton as he was chosen for the award of the FIA personality of the year. He has got some silverware this season and it was just about right giving him the trophy as he showed tremendous class during the whole season and especially in his final post-race interview where he applauded Max.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

McLaren's Seidl targets team work and PU improvements

McLaren F1 team principal Andreas Seidl says that one of the team's top priorities heading into the off-season is getting on top of the new power unit that they will be supplied by Mercedes in 2022. After a season of relative stability in terms of rules and regulations, next year...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Vettel praises Schumacher for 'incredible job' in maiden F1 season

Sebastian Vettel says rookie Mick Schumacher has done "an incredible job" in his maiden year in Formula 1 despite the "poor" equipment supplied by Haas. Schumacher failed to score a top-ten finish during his maiden F1 campaign, but the young German acquitted himself well overall and fulfilled the number one priority for any young debutant which is to beat one's teammate.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Wolff in favour of banning F1 team bosses from radio chat

Toto Wolff believes that in light of this year's events, F1's team bosses should no longer be given a direct radio access to the FIA's race director in the future. This year's F1 season finale and title decider in Abu Dhabi was marked by a dramatic turn of events in the race's last five laps when a safety car and a controversial restart with one lap to go turned the race on its head and handed the title to Max Verstappen to the detriment of Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Not President Sulayem's proudest moment

Newly elected FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem enjoyed for several decades a successful career in rallying, establishing himself as a leading motorsport figure in the Middle-East. But back in 2009, the former Emirati drivers' attempt to master an F1 car ended with a painful bang. Sulayem had been called upon...
WORLD
f1i.com

New FIA president promises rules review over Abu Dhabi

The new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has promised to make any necessary changes to Formula 1's rules and regulations to prevent a repeat of the scenes that took place at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton took the final lap restart in the lead of...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS

