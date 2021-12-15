JLL adds managing director in Twin Cities market

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $65 million construction loan for 49 Fisk Street, a 337-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. The six-story community will be a redevelopment of an industrial building and will include 143 parking spaces. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, average 612 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room, an 18,000-square-foot rooftop deck with grilling stations, community garden, coworking spaces, a 14,000-square-foot green park, a speakeasy-style bar and shuttle service to a nearby public transit station. Mike Tepedino, Michael Gigliotti, Thomas Didio Jr., Max Custer and Carlos Silva of JLL arranged the four-year, floating-rate loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrower, Halpern Real Estate Ventures. Completion is slated for late 2023.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO