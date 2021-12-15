ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

JLL adds managing director in Twin Cities market

rejournals.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJLL Capital Markets has hired managing director Scott Loving to specialize in debt and equity advisory transactions in the Twin Cities markets within Minneapolis-St. Paul. Loving brings more than 17 years...

rejournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
rejournals.com

Stream Realty Partners announces Chicago VP hire for new industrial service line

Stream Realty Partners has hired a seasoned investment sales broker in the commercial real estate industry to serve as a Vice President of industrial brokerage in its Chicago office. Paige Gunn joins Stream, a national real estate services, development, and investment company, from Transwestern, where she helped lead a capital...
CHICAGO, IL
NJBIZ

Provident Bank adds retail sales & services director

Based in its administrative headquarters in Iselin, Robert Tharp joined Provident Bank as first vice president, retail sales & services director, the financial institution announced Dec. 14. In the role, Tharp will be responsible for developing, executing and managing Provident’s overall retail sales and services strategy and business development plans....
RETAIL
internationalinvestment.net

BlueBay expands Structured Credit team with two new hires

BlueBay Asset Management has expanded its Structured Credit team, appointing Brian O'Hara as a portfolio manager and Mark Shohet as a senior analyst. O'Hara and Shohet (pictured) are both based in the USA and will report to Sid Chhabra, head of structured credit and CLO management for BlueBay. Prior to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jll#Twin Cities#Commercial Real Estate#Managing Directors#Jll Capital Markets
Bisnow

JLL Names New Head Of Americas Hotels And Hospitality Group

JLL is promoting a hospitality veteran to lead its portfolio in the Americas. Kevin Davis has been named JLL Americas CEO, hotels & hospitality division, the brokerage firm announced Wednesday. Davis first joined JLL in 2013, and he has had a hand in deals totaling more than $20B. Davis has served as senior managing director overseeing the firm's hotel investment banking group, according to his LinkedIn profile.
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Avison Young adds regional director for Real Estate Management Services

Eric Stone is joining the team at Avison Young. On Dec. 13, the global real estate advisory firm said Stone was hired as principal and regional director of real estate management services. He will be based in the firm’s Morristown office and will be responsible for leading and expanding the...
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Centene to add directors, search for new CEO

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) announces various enhancements today as part of its ongoing board refreshment and governance review process and a cooperation agreement the Company has entered into with Politan Capital Management. Current director James Dallas will become Lead Independent Director immediately and will assume the Independent Chair by the end...
BUSINESS
rejournals.com

Multifamily property management firm Common expands into St. Paul

Common, a residential brand that designs, leases and manages multifamily properties globally, is expanding to St. Paul, Minnesota, in partnership with ACKERBERG at ALVERA, at 337 W. 7th St. This 193-unit innovative modular apartment building in the West Seventh neighborhood, owned and developed by ACKERBERG and Northland Real Estate, will...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Co-living company Common enters Twin Cities market with management of new St. Paul apartments

New York City-based Common is branching into the Twin Cities market as manager of the new Alvera apartments in St. Paul. The co-living company will manage the 193-unit apartment building located at 337 W. Seventh St. in downtown St. Paul. But unlike Common's other properties, this building won't have co-living components, according to a Common spokesperson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
connectcre.com

JLL Opens Silicon Valley Capital Markets Office

JLL is opening a Silicon Valley Capital Markets office on January 1, 2022, and has appointed senior managing directors Jordan Angel and Will Connors as office co-heads. The capital markets group has a long history of success in Silicon Valley, having completed some of the most prominent trades, financings and capitalizations here in the last few years including America’s Center, Ameswell, Brittan West and Gateway at Millbrae Station.
BUSINESS
whatnowatlanta.com

JLL Capital Markets Completes The Reserve at Peachtree Corners Sale

JLL Capital Markets announced this week that it has closed the sale of The Reserve at Peachtree Corners, a 354-unit, value-add multi-housing asset in Peachtree Corners. JLL represented the seller, CFI Legacy Peachtree Corners, LLC, and the property was managed by RPM Living Investments. Terra Cap Management, LLC acquired the asset for an undisclosed sum.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
TechCrunch

Weight care management startup Found lands $100M at a $600M valuation

WestCap — a growth equity firm founded by former Blackstone and Airbnb executive Laurence Tosi — led the investment, with participation from IVP, The Chernin Group, G9 Ventures and Able Partners. Existing backers GV, Define and founding investor Atomic also put money in the round, along with angel investors such as Instacart CEO Fidji Simo and Everly Health CEO Julia Cheek.
WEIGHT LOSS
Bisnow

PODCAST: JLL Global Hotels CEO Gilda Perez-Alvarado On The Cities Where Hotels Are Coming Back To Life

Bisnow's audio series, Bisnow Reports, examines every facet of the international commercial real estate industry — from the murky future of retail and office to real estate’s reckoning with diversity to the effects of climate change on the built world, and so much more. You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music, or scroll down to listen in your browser.
INDUSTRY
nerej.com

JLL Capital Markets closes $84.35m sale of Eliot on Ocean

Revere, MA JLL Capital Markets has closed the $84.35 million sale of and arranged $60.9 million in acquisition financing for Eliot on Ocean, a 194-unit, transit-oriented, class A multi-housing community. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Westbrook Partners. Invictus Real Estate Partners acquired the property. Additionally, JLL...
REAL ESTATE
rebusinessonline.com

JLL Arranges $65M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $65 million construction loan for 49 Fisk Street, a 337-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. The six-story community will be a redevelopment of an industrial building and will include 143 parking spaces. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, average 612 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room, an 18,000-square-foot rooftop deck with grilling stations, community garden, coworking spaces, a 14,000-square-foot green park, a speakeasy-style bar and shuttle service to a nearby public transit station. Mike Tepedino, Michael Gigliotti, Thomas Didio Jr., Max Custer and Carlos Silva of JLL arranged the four-year, floating-rate loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrower, Halpern Real Estate Ventures. Completion is slated for late 2023.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pymnts

34% of Real Estate B2B Payments Are Made by Check

While digitization has been a nearly universal pursuit for company finance leaders over the past year, it has played out differently in various sectors. This reflects the fact that every industry has had its own set of challenges and pain points. For example, paper check payments remain prevalent in commercial...
REAL ESTATE
rejournals.com

Office market can’t escape its limbo

It remains an uncertain time in the U.S. office market. That’s because whenever companies appear ready to bring their workers back to the office during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new variant — first it was Delta, now it is Omicron – halts their plans. That has left...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy