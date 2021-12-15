UnityPoint Health pins hopes on interoperable digital health platform for patients

Skylight Health Group is providing a range of services including primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, diagnostics and laboratory services. Skylight Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) is a Canada based healthcare services and technology company, rapidly growing into a multi-state healthcare network of physical multidisciplinary medical clinics or primary care practices ((PCPs)) in the U.S. Acquiring eight businesses over the last one year, the Company today has 24 medical centers serving over 99,500 patients in six key markets with 83 medical professionals, providing a range of services including primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, diagnostics and laboratory services. The Company’s growth strategy is to help small and independent PCPs in the highly fragmented market with over 40% of them being independent, focused on medicare population and similar programs, in shifting from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS)) business model to value-based care (VBC) analytics and infrastructure platform. While the FFS model focuses on patient volumes per day, being reimbursed by commercial payers and government insurers on an encounter-based approach, the VBC model emphasis on quality over volume, as payers typically reimburse on a capitation basis (fixed fee per member per month), which leads to reduced cost of delivery, and improved patient outcomes, driving stronger financial performance at existing practices.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO