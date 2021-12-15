ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

UnityPoint Health pins hopes on interoperable digital health platform for patients

By Bill Siwicki
Healthcare IT News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt comes as a surprise to no one that healthcare's digital landscape is fragmented and siloed with numerous point solutions. UnityPoint Health, a health system based in Des Moines, Iowa, is well aware of this. THE PROBLEM. "Patients want digital health tools, but they do not want 100 of...

www.healthcareitnews.com

sltablet.com

Orlando Health Hospitals Recognized For Dedication To Patient Care And Safety By The Leapfrog Group

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital earned its seventh consecutive A grade and was designated as a “Straight A’s Hospital” by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national organization committed to healthcare quality and patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rates hospitals based on how well they prioritize and actively work to improve patient care.
ORLANDO, FL
Healthcare IT News

Digital health predictions for 2022: Looking to a brighter future

Health systems have have had to cope with myriad challenges ranging from new waves of the COVID pandemic, delivery of mass vaccination programmes at scale and speed, coping with diminishing workforce and a significantly increased burden of non-communicable disease as an unexpected consequence of the pandemic. The past year has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1470 WMBD

UnityPoint Health, Carle Health, consider ‘integration’

URBANA, Ill. – You may or may not see the UnityPoint Health name around the Peoria area much longer. Officials with Iowa-based UnityPoint and Urbana-based Carle Health are exploring what the two entities call an “integration and potential partnership” in central Illinois. They say two non-binding letters...
PEORIA, IL
ajmc.com

Patient Value Is the Root of a Learning Health System

The American Journal of Accountable Care, December 2021, Volume 9, Issue 4. A renewed commitment to patient-centered decision-making and evidence generation, combined with a focus on value, can accelerate our progress toward a true and sustained learning health system. Am J Accountable Care. 2021;9(4):34-36. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajac.2021.88805. _____. For more than a...
HEALTH SERVICES
Seeking Alpha

Skylight Health Group: Rapidly Growing National Primary Healthcare Platform

Skylight Health Group is providing a range of services including primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, diagnostics and laboratory services. Skylight Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) is a Canada based healthcare services and technology company, rapidly growing into a multi-state healthcare network of physical multidisciplinary medical clinics or primary care practices ((PCPs)) in the U.S. Acquiring eight businesses over the last one year, the Company today has 24 medical centers serving over 99,500 patients in six key markets with 83 medical professionals, providing a range of services including primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, diagnostics and laboratory services. The Company’s growth strategy is to help small and independent PCPs in the highly fragmented market with over 40% of them being independent, focused on medicare population and similar programs, in shifting from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS)) business model to value-based care (VBC) analytics and infrastructure platform. While the FFS model focuses on patient volumes per day, being reimbursed by commercial payers and government insurers on an encounter-based approach, the VBC model emphasis on quality over volume, as payers typically reimburse on a capitation basis (fixed fee per member per month), which leads to reduced cost of delivery, and improved patient outcomes, driving stronger financial performance at existing practices.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

Scripps, Microsoft Bring Digital Health to Bear on Pregnancy

The Scripps Research Digital Trials Center is partnerning with a wide range of digital health companies and stakeholders in a PowerMom consortium, aimed at using innovative technology to help monitor new and soon-to-be moms. The Scripps Research Digital Trials Center is partnering with Microsoft in a new consortium aimed at improving research and care for new and impending mothers.
BUSINESS
Healthcare IT News

Hills Health to deliver patient engagement system to Kaweka Health

Hills Health Solutions has bagged a contract to put up a patient entertainment and engagement system at Kaweka Health's upcoming surgery facility in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay district. Following a tender process, the Victoria-headquartered health technology provider was picked to implement the Get Well patient engagement platform, which it exclusively...
NEW ZEALAND
timespub.com

Capital Health earns national distinction as a top performer in patient experience

Only hospital in New Jersey to receive Press Ganey’s 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award®. Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the national leader in health care consumer and workforce engagement. Press Ganey recognizes Capital Health as a top-performing health care organization achieving the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience.
HOPEWELL, NJ
houmatimes.com

Ochsner Health Awarded Nearly $1M in Funds for Digital Health Program

Ochsner Health was awarded $999,996 today by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as part of Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Ochsner will use the grant to fund Connected Health’s remote monitoring devices which support and deliver digital care to a range of patients from pregnant mothers to others with chronic diseases, such as hypertension and Type 2 Diabetes. This is the second round of funding the FCC has awarded Ochsner Health through the competitive program bringing the total to nearly $2 million.
HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

Duke, Mayo Clinic, others launch innovative AI collaboration

At the virtual HIMSS Machine Learning & AI for Healthcare event on Tuesday afternoon, artificial intelligence researchers and technology leaders from Duke, Mayo Clinic and UC Berkeley and others will unveil their new Health AI Partnership. Designed as an "innovation and learning network" to help to enable safer and more...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

binx health Selected as a Top Digital Health Startup that is Transforming the Future of Healthcare -- Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study, and shop, announced today that CB Insights ranked binx health among the most promising digital health startups in the world. This press release...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Clover Health platform to link kidney disease patients with Cricket Health clinicians

As part of an effort to expand renal care coordination, tech company Clover Health is entering a value-based agreement with San Francisco, Calif.-based specialty kidney care provider Cricket Health. Announced Dec. 9, the agreement allows clinicians using the payer's patient data platform, Clover Assistant, to connect patients with chronic kidney...
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Jefferson Health Turns to Digital Health to Address Staff Stress, Burnout

Philadelphia's Jefferson Health is one of many healthcare organizations using mHealth platforms and virtual visits to address the soaring rate of stress, anxiety, depression and burnout among staff and employees. — A Philadelphia-based university and health system is launching a digital health platform to help students and staff access behavioral health and self-care resources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

HandsFree Health Wins Digital Health Award For WellBe Medical Alert

WAYNE, PA — HandsFree Health announced the HandsFree Health WellBe Medical Alert PLUS won a digital health award in the personal digital health devices/wearables category for its (PERS) personal emergency response system. The Health Information Resource Center’s Digital Health Awards honors the best consumer and professional health resources and is judged by industry experts from healthcare and media companies including AARP, Cigna, Merck, Temple Health, and WebMD.
WAYNE, PA
HIT Consultant

Innovaccer Raises $150M at $3.2B Valuation to Expand Health Cloud Platform

– Innovaccer raises $150M Series E round at a $3.2B valuation as health systems adopt its Innovaccer Health Cloud to accelerate digital transformation. – Launches new Innovation Accelerators to help customers tackle the most common and high-impact clinical, operational, and financial use cases. Innovaccer Inc. a Silicon Valley-based healthcare data...
ECONOMY
Healthcare IT News

Human-centered AI can improve the patient experience

Given the growing ubiquity of machine learning and artificial intelligence in healthcare settings, it's become increasingly important to meet patient needs and engage users. And as panelists noted during a HIMSS Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare Forum session this week, designing technology with the user in mind is a vital way to ensure tools become an integral part of workflow.
TECHNOLOGY

