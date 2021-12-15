ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skillet Fork Bridge on Route 161 Extension Reopened

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County Highway Engineer Mike McCormick says two way traffic has been restored on the Route 161 Extension Skillet Fork Bridge. Equipment and barricades were removed in time for two way traffic to resume on...

southernillinoisnow.com

