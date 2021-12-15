Skillet Fork Bridge on Route 161 Extension Reopened

CHICAGO (CBS) – The big clean-up is on following last night’s windstorms where speeds reached up to 70 miles per hour. In Uptown, crews have been working all morning to clear branches from streets and cars. While the vehicles were damaged and, in some cases, covered in limbs, there were no reports of injuries. In the Forest Glen neighborhood on the North Side, fierce winds took out parts of a tree Wednesday night — sending it crashing down onto a car. There’s more work to be done near Leroy and Caldwell, where a traffic light was torn from its base by the high winds that hit Logan Square. The pole used to stand near Milwaukee and Belden. It originally fell onto the street but some people and police officers moved it out of the way.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO