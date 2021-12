Many people, me included, have long wanted to see Las Vegas Raiders’ backup tight end Foster Moreau get more opportunities in the passing game. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, Moreau wasn’t getting many targets. However, he has gotten more of an opportunity in the past three games after star tight end Darren Waller went down early with a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 25. On Monday, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Waller is questionable to play at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO