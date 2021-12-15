chris white ecg.jpg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and a voting-system manufacturer are trying to prevent Republican lawmakers from expanding what they call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a new front: inspecting voting machines. It is another step driven by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud. Lawyers for Wolf’s top election official, Veronica DeGraffenreid, asked a court late Friday afternoon to stop a digital data exchange scheduled for next Wednesday in southern Pennsylvania’s sparsely populated Fulton County. The election equipment used in last year’s presidential election in the heavily Republican county has already been decertified by the state after...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO