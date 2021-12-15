ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

chris white ecg.jpg

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE -- City of Thomasville Assistant City Manager Chris White was recently re-elected...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Chris-West.jpg

ATLANTA – A Republican from Thomasville is looking to take advantage of Georgia’s newly redrawn, more GOP-friendly 2nd Congressional District. Chris West, general counsel to a Southwest Georgia real estate company, announced Thursday that he will challenge the longest-serving member of Georgia’s congressional delegation, Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop. West, an officer in the Georgia […]
ATLANTA, GA
Crain's Chicago Business

Chris Przybysz

Chris Przybysz has joined ACCEND Construction as Project Manager. In this role, he will work directly with clients and will be responsible for key project milestones such as developing site logistics plans, building assessments, creating detailed project schedules, and implementing practices to mitigate risk. Chris’ 10+ years’ experience working on tenant interior and capital projects in the Chicagoland and Bay Area markets will be extremely valuable to ACCEND’s clients and growing team.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
TEXAS STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona mayor defies governor's COVID vaccine mandate ban: 'No authority'

TUCSON, Ariz. - One Arizona mayor announced that she will keep the coronavirus vaccine mandate for city workers in place despite Gov. Doug Ducey's renewal of an executive order banning local governments from imposing the vaccine requirements. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made the announcement on Thursday, saying in a tweet...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecg#The Board Of Directors#Thomasville#The Electric Cities
Cape Cod Times

Negotiators say compromise ensures stable egg and pork supply

House and Senate negotiators announced Sunday night that they reached consensus on legislation making key changes to a 2016 voter-approved animal welfare law set to take effect in the new year, a step that should stave off looming shortages of eggs and pork products. Sen. Jason Lewis and Rep. Carolyn Dykema, who chaired a six-person conference committee convened in October to design an accord, said in a joint statement they found agreement on "compromise language to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Florida Phoenix

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
starvedrock.media

Pritzker signs six bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed six bills into law Friday, including a gambling measure. Description: Modifies the definition of supervisor in fire fighter units and clarifies company officer responsibilities. Action: Signed. Effective: June 1, 2022. Bill Number: HB 307. Description: Creates the Second 2021 General Revisory...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

New Front In Pennsylvania GOP Election ‘Investigation’ Draws Challenges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and a voting-system manufacturer are trying to prevent Republican lawmakers from expanding what they call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a new front: inspecting voting machines. It is another step driven by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud. Lawyers for Wolf’s top election official, Veronica DeGraffenreid, asked a court late Friday afternoon to stop a digital data exchange scheduled for next Wednesday in southern Pennsylvania’s sparsely populated Fulton County. The election equipment used in last year’s presidential election in the heavily Republican county has already been decertified by the state after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bizjournals

Chris Wilkins

Chris Wilkins has been promoted to Operations Manager for the Blasch Albany facility. In this role, Chris will provide leadership and management functions required for the effective operation of the Albany manufacturing facility. Chris has been with Blasch for 5 years, and in that time has exhibited strong commitment to company values and leadership during a time of dynamic growth, coupled with pandemic and labor related challenges, for our Manufacturing operations.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Chris McCall

Transmission & Distribution Regional Group Manager, California at Burns & McDonnell. Burns & McDonnell, a 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction firm, promoted Chris McCall to lead the firm’s Transmission & Distribution Group in California. He is responsible for leading and growing a team of 76 employees who provide safe, reliable and efficient power and gas systems for families and businesses. He has nearly two decades of experience in leading multidisciplinary engineering and construction teams on a wide range of energy projects.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy