chris white ecg.jpg

Transmission & Distribution Regional Group Manager, California at Burns & McDonnell. Burns & McDonnell, a 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction firm, promoted Chris McCall to lead the firm’s Transmission & Distribution Group in California. He is responsible for leading and growing a team of 76 employees who provide safe, reliable and efficient power and gas systems for families and businesses. He has nearly two decades of experience in leading multidisciplinary engineering and construction teams on a wide range of energy projects.
Comments / 0