Here’s how to reserve season tickets for Spokane’s new USL team

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — Sports fans can soon reserve their spot in line for season tickets for Spokane’s new United Soccer League team. Negotiations are still underway about which USL team will be moving to the Lilac City. When a deal is reached. the team will play at the downtown stadium owned...

www.kxly.com

Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch. The […]
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
