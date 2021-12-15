Report: Former Pirates RF Gregory Polanco nearing deal to play in Japan next season

Former Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco, a one-time top prospect who became a lightning rod for fans, is reportedly close to signing a contract to play in Japan next season.

Dominican sports writer Tenchy Rodriguez reported on Twitter that a deal with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball is “almost” done.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Polanco, a native of the Dominican Republic, slashed .208/.283/.354 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs with a team-high 14 stolen bases in 107 games last season.

Polanco, who turned 30 in September, was released Aug. 28, just three days after fans at PNC Park chanted for the Pirates to “D-F-A” him after making a costly error in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the time, Polanco was the Pirates’ longest-tenured player and last remaining member of their 2015 wild-card team that won 98 games.

He was signed to a minor league contract by the Toronto Blue Jays, and batted .374 with a 1.183 OPS, seven doubles, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 24 games for their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo last September.

Polanco was one of baseball’s top 10 prospects in 2014 but never lived up to Sports Illustrated’s billing as the game’s “Next Big Thing.” He hit 22 homers with 86 RBIs in 2016 and 23 homers with 81 RBIs in 2018 but required surgery on his left (throwing) shoulder after an awkward slide in September 2018 and never returned to his previous form.

Polanco played only 42 games in 2019, hitting six home runs and 17 RBIs. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Polanco missed two weeks of training camp with covid-19 and batted .150 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 50 games.

In eight seasons with the Pirates, Polanco batted .241 with a .718 OPS and 96 home runs. His 89 homers as a right fielder ranks fourth in club history, behind Roberto Clemente (234), Dave Parker (160) and Paul Waner (102).

Polanco is the latest former Pirates player to sign overseas. After helping the Tokyo Yakult Swallows win the NPB last season, Jose Osuna signed a three-year contract extension. Pitchers Dovydas Neverauskas (Hiroshima Toyo Carp), Kyle Keller (Hanshin Tigers) and Cody Ponce (Nippon Ham Fighters) also play in the NPB. Pitcher Nick Kingham (Hamuka Eagles) and first baseman Will Craig (Kiwoon Heroes) are playing in the Korean Baseball Organization.