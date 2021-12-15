ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Former Pirates RF Gregory Polanco nearing deal to play in Japan next season

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8R1c_0dNfU4Hp00

Former Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco, a one-time top prospect who became a lightning rod for fans, is reportedly close to signing a contract to play in Japan next season.

Dominican sports writer Tenchy Rodriguez reported on Twitter that a deal with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball is “almost” done.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Polanco, a native of the Dominican Republic, slashed .208/.283/.354 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs with a team-high 14 stolen bases in 107 games last season.

Polanco, who turned 30 in September, was released Aug. 28, just three days after fans at PNC Park chanted for the Pirates to “D-F-A” him after making a costly error in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the time, Polanco was the Pirates’ longest-tenured player and last remaining member of their 2015 wild-card team that won 98 games.

He was signed to a minor league contract by the Toronto Blue Jays, and batted .374 with a 1.183 OPS, seven doubles, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 24 games for their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo last September.

Polanco was one of baseball’s top 10 prospects in 2014 but never lived up to Sports Illustrated’s billing as the game’s “Next Big Thing.” He hit 22 homers with 86 RBIs in 2016 and 23 homers with 81 RBIs in 2018 but required surgery on his left (throwing) shoulder after an awkward slide in September 2018 and never returned to his previous form.

Polanco played only 42 games in 2019, hitting six home runs and 17 RBIs. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Polanco missed two weeks of training camp with covid-19 and batted .150 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 50 games.

In eight seasons with the Pirates, Polanco batted .241 with a .718 OPS and 96 home runs. His 89 homers as a right fielder ranks fourth in club history, behind Roberto Clemente (234), Dave Parker (160) and Paul Waner (102).

Polanco is the latest former Pirates player to sign overseas. After helping the Tokyo Yakult Swallows win the NPB last season, Jose Osuna signed a three-year contract extension. Pitchers Dovydas Neverauskas (Hiroshima Toyo Carp), Kyle Keller (Hanshin Tigers) and Cody Ponce (Nippon Ham Fighters) also play in the NPB. Pitcher Nick Kingham (Hamuka Eagles) and first baseman Will Craig (Kiwoon Heroes) are playing in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Pirates Announces Coach Staff Changes For 2022 Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates have hired former Milwaukee assistant Andy Haines as hitting coach. Haines replaces Rick Eckstein, who was fired in August. Haines spent the last three seasons as the hitting coach in Milwaukee before being let go in October. Haines joins one of the worst offensive teams in the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Kyle Keller
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Dave Parker
Person
Cody Ponce
FanSided

Yankees shockingly sign former Gold Glove and All-Star outfielder during lockout

These sneaky minor-league deals during the MLB lockout … they can maybe make a difference! Maybe. On Thursday, as New York Yankees fans have been dying for any bit of fun baseball news surrounding their team, it was revealed on the team’s transaction page that they added a former All-Star and Gold Glover while big-league transactions are suspended.
MLB
FanSided

Phillies’ Kris Bryant chances improve as pair of NL rivals drop out

The Philadelphia Phillies will have stiff competition for Bryce Harper’s buddy Kris Bryant, but it looks like one team is taking itself out of the running. After trading for Bryant at the 2021 deadline, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly not planning to pursue retaining the star in his free agency. Nor are the Chicago Cubs likely to seek a reunion with their former homegrown star.
MLB
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo all but says he’s returning to the New York Yankees

Just hours before Opening Day in 2021, the Chicago Cubs were “very confident” that they would extend their first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a long-term deal. However, just four months later, the Cubs traded Rizzo to the New York Yankees for two minor league prospects. Now, with the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates Rf#Dominican#The Yomiuri Giants#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Toronto Blue Jays#Sports Illustrated
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers hitters of all time

The Detroit Tigers have been around for a very long time which means they have a very long list of great hitters. Today we will be taking a look at the top 10 greatest Tigers hitters of all time. No. 1 on this list should not come as a surprise, but there is sure to be some disagreement when it comes to the other nine who made this list. Who do you think are the greatest hitters ever to wear the Old English ‘D’? Are we in lockstep?
MLB
calltothepen.com

Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw is not only one of the most prolific pitchers in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he is also a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career. While it may seem unthinkable, it is very possible that, in 2022, Kershaw will wear something...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign former White Sox, Phillies reliever

Ender Inciarte wasn’t the only former big-leaguer the Yankees signed Wednesday. They also came to terms on a minor-league deal with righty Jimmy Cordero, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Cordero didn’t pitch in 2021, recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had in March. It’s unclear when...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

New predictions have Phillies signing these top free agents

While there were many major free-agent signings before MLB went into lockout, none of them belonged to the Philadelphia Phillies; they only added a few players before the ninth work stoppage in the league’s history went into effect on December 2. Before the lockout, Sports Illustrated predicted that the...
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign ex-All-Star center fielder

The major-league hot stove has been turned off, but the Yankees’ minor-league operation is in full swing. Which is why they were able to sign former All-Star outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor-league pact on Wednesday, according to the team’s transactions page. But don’t expect him to compete...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Carlos Correa News

Carlos Correa was considered the top free agent heading into this MLB offseason. While plenty of teams would love to sign him, the All-Star shortstop has not yet found a new home. The Detroit Tigers were one of several teams that pursued Correa prior to the MLB lockout. ESPN’s Buster...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Atlanta Braves legend’s son could be 2022’s top MLB draft pick

Andruw Jones made an impact in Major League Baseball for 17 seasons, including 12 in an Atlanta Braves uniform. Even though he stopped playing after the 2012 season, it’s possible that his impact on the game at the Major League level on the field will start back up again with this year’s MLB draft.
MLB
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
891
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy