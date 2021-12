A South Dakota fundraising stunt for teachers is being called insensitive after a video of the event went viral on social media. The "Dash for Cash" happened during intermission at a recent hockey game, where bags of dollar bills were dumped onto a mat, and 10 teachers got on all fours to grab as much as they could for their schools. They frantically stuffed cash into their clothing as the clock ticked down.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO