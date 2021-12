One of young Hailey Mia's standout moments in the competition was her performance of Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor" in the live playoffs, so it makes sense that she'd head back to Olivia for this pivotal performance. And both Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are right: This is the perfect lane for her voice and general vibe. She's got the angst, the anger, and the vulnerability down. Kelly especially loves this song choice because it will show off all shades of Hailey's voice, moving from soft to big power moments, from falsetto to chest voice. Also not for nothing, but she is starting to look a lot like Ariana Grande, another pop star who started young. It's not her best vocal, but it's a fun performance to kick off the night and says a lot about who she would be as an artist moving forward.

