563951_6_.jpg

Following a nationwide trend, The Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC) has been experiencing a crippling shortage of child care workers, leading to longer hours for staff who have to manage more kids with fewer resources.
To many Americans, the regions surrounding Pittsburgh have become a collection of “ghost towns” to avoid or a lost culture to elegize. Western Pennsylvania is now a socially acceptable target for stereotypes conjuring images of blighted vacant lots, shuttered mills, and welfare recipients addicted to painkillers.
Systemwide Healthcare Price Transparency Can Bring Cyber Monday Shopping to Healthcare. Last week, shoppers enjoyed Cyber Monday deals from their fingertips. With inflation at a 30-year high, savvy consumers are finding the best deals and biggest savings. Yet one sector of the economy is blocking online shopping: healthcare. In contrast to the Cyber Monday economy, where competitive prices are low and easily known, the healthcare system blinds Americans to prices then blindsides them with massive bills that arrive in the mail weeks and months after care.
Science communicators once again had their hands full in 2021. Between two and three million research articles were published this year, announcing discoveries from the microscopic to the cosmic and from the (relatively) mundane to the controversial. The gigantic elephant in the room – COVID-19 – also continued to hang around, killing millions while dishonest actors manufactured misinformation galore.
Many people may think that combating climate change begins and ends at the ground level, but a lot of it begins by observing Earth from orbit. It’s from space that we are able to measure the effects of climate change and our actions to counter it.
A Texas family wins a monster judgement in a legal fight over drunk driving. A jury in Texas has award the family more than $300 billion dollars in a case against a nightclub accused of overserving a customer. This award is the largest ever in a Texas courtroom in a...
COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
"I've seen a lot of young teenagers terrorising old people," 16-year-old researcher CJ, from Bristol, said. She is one of the young people who has either witnessed, been a victim of, or carried out violence, who has been recruited to speak to her peers. It is an attempt to find...
We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
Beyond the Border Crisis, a Red Curtain Stretches Southward. The Chilean people took to the polls on Nov. 22 to elect a president. On this day at least, the best laid plans of mice and totalitarian communist regimes were thwarted.
As the country steels itself for yet another year under the shadow of COVID, a new in-depth survey shows that most employed Americans are coping with the stress and uncertainty of working during a pandemic. Although significant differences arise by job type — and income level — a vast majority of U.S. workers are either enthusiastic about their work situation or at least resigned to it. Fully half of all the respondents in the survey said they “love” their job, with another 41% saying it’s “OK.”
ATHENS — As vibrant holiday plants begin to adorn the shelves of hardware stores, grocery stores and garden centers, consumers are attracted to the pinks, reds and whites atop deep green foliage, which add festive pops of color in winter homes. The appearance of plants like poinsettias and Christmas cacti usher in the holiday season, and festive homeowners love to fill their halls and entryways with the plants’ holiday cheer. But what about after the holidays?
In 1976, a $1.2 Million Study “Why New Towns Go Broke?”. “Over the last decade, new towns and new communities have been studied to death while most of the new towns are either dead or dying,” Proxmire said in 1976. “We need another new town study like Boston needs beans or Jimmy Carter needs peanuts.”
That's An Ugly CPI Number. Thank Goodness It's Not Inflation. Each New Year’s Eve, Uber institutes “surge pricing.” The latter is no revelation. Uber recognizes that in order to meet the needs of its customers (demand), it must serve its drivers equally well (supply). As a consequence, Uber raises the prices it will charge its customers as a way of getting more of its drivers on the road. Customers are only too happy to pay up so that they can enjoy all the fun without having to get behind the wheel.
Vaccine research on Lyme disease delays; alternative treatment methods find scientific support. Lyme disease, scientifically identified as the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, is a widespread disease, especially in Pennsylvania. 2019 CDC findings placed Pa. as the state with the most confirmed lyme diseases cases in the country -- 8,998 cases in 2019, of which 6,763 were confirmed and 2,235 probable.
Biden administration to push for 'test-to-stay' policy to keep kids in school. The Biden administration will unveil a new strategy Friday to keep children in the classroom, according to two administration sources familiar with the plan.
