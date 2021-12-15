ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Is Honey And Cinnamon Good For You?

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFQ3B_0dNfSpSd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IQ6D_0dNfSpSd00

Honey and cinnamon are two ingredients that are often paired together. Not only do their flavors complement each other, but each is said to have unique health benefits. According to WebMD , some people believe that eating honey and cinnamon together boosts the health benefits of each ingredient. This food combination has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for hundreds of years to help with ailments like arthritis, hair loss, heart disease, and more.

According to WebMD, there may be some truth to the idea that combining honey and cinnamon can offer health benefits. Both of these foods have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, so eating them together will likely provide more protection for your heart. They have also shown some promise in treating arthritis, healing wounds, and curing bladder infections, although more studies are needed for this evidence to be conclusive. Still, it's worth adding this food combination into your diet.

The Individual Benefits Of Honey And Cinnamon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvQra_0dNfSpSd00

Even on their own, honey and cinnamon both offer a variety of health benefits. Honey is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids (via Healthline ). Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals in your body that can lead to premature aging and various diseases. Although honey is a form of sugar and can raise your blood sugar levels, the antioxidants can fight against conditions like diabetes, making it a healthier form of sugar than many other sweeteners. Honey can also improve heart health and suppress coughing.

Cinnamon also has many health benefits. Cinnamon oil can be used to treat fungal infections and improve blood sugar levels (via Medical News Today ). Cinnamon may also help prevent Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and protect against HIV. Both honey and cinnamon have many health benefits, and it's worth adding them to your diet as much as you can.

Read this next: What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Honey Every Day

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Health Benefits#Cinnamon#Webmd#Medical News
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
Yoga Journal

Have Joint Pain? You’ll Want to Add These Spices to Your Diet

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Spices are a must-have in any kitchen. They punch up the delicious flavors of every dish you make, adding heat and herby notes. Yet...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medical News Today

Are strawberries good for you? Benefits, nutrition, and more

Strawberries, like other berries, are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. As part of a nutritious diet, they can help prevent various conditions. One of these health conditions is type 2 diabetes. suggests this fruit lowers the post-meal increase in blood sugar in some...
NUTRITION
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Is Linked To Weight Loss

High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
WEIGHT LOSS
HOLAUSA

5 dangerous foods your dog should never eat

We get it, sometimes you want to give your dog a treat, or maybe you just want to share some of your food with your furry friend while you are eating, however it’s important to know what foods are just not adequate or dangerous for your pet, to...
PETS
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy