Is Honey And Cinnamon Good For You?

Honey and cinnamon are two ingredients that are often paired together. Not only do their flavors complement each other, but each is said to have unique health benefits. According to WebMD , some people believe that eating honey and cinnamon together boosts the health benefits of each ingredient. This food combination has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for hundreds of years to help with ailments like arthritis, hair loss, heart disease, and more.

According to WebMD, there may be some truth to the idea that combining honey and cinnamon can offer health benefits. Both of these foods have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, so eating them together will likely provide more protection for your heart. They have also shown some promise in treating arthritis, healing wounds, and curing bladder infections, although more studies are needed for this evidence to be conclusive. Still, it's worth adding this food combination into your diet.

The Individual Benefits Of Honey And Cinnamon

Even on their own, honey and cinnamon both offer a variety of health benefits. Honey is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids (via Healthline ). Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals in your body that can lead to premature aging and various diseases. Although honey is a form of sugar and can raise your blood sugar levels, the antioxidants can fight against conditions like diabetes, making it a healthier form of sugar than many other sweeteners. Honey can also improve heart health and suppress coughing.

Cinnamon also has many health benefits. Cinnamon oil can be used to treat fungal infections and improve blood sugar levels (via Medical News Today ). Cinnamon may also help prevent Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and protect against HIV. Both honey and cinnamon have many health benefits, and it's worth adding them to your diet as much as you can.

