HDMI technology in terms of the specifications is a very knotty thing to explain succinctly. In attempting to keep things as simple as possible, however, the launch of the most recent HDMI 2.1 standard effectively, or at least, in theory, allowed for significantly greater bandwidth. Why is this important? Well, again, in simple terms, think super-high resolutions and notably potent refresh rates. – As such, for enthusiast/high-end gaming consumers, having an HMDI 2.1 display can be a very good thing.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO