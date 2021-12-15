ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Here’s 100% Proof Forrest Fenn Treasure was Found in Wyoming

By Doc Holliday
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After many years of searching, one man finally found Forrest Fenn's legendary treasure last year. Some believe it was located in New Mexico. One man is fed up with those who refuse to acknowledge the treasure was found in Wyoming so he's shared 100% proof. I will admit that...

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Watch! Wyoming Rancher Holds Morning Meeting With Cows

I could only imagine working a ranch in Wyoming. The only relevant experience I would have is working on my Grandfather's Southern Illinois farm growing up. Getting up early, collecting eggs, pulling weeds out of the bean field, picking and shucking corn. It was a lot of work, but I don't think my experience would surpass 5 out of 10 on what a Wyoming rancher does, day to day.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Moose Visits Cabin For Breakfast

Now, I'd say the moose is one of the more curious animals in the Cowboy State. You see tons of videos of these guys wandering around, with no fear of humans. They usually just hang around, living their lives. Kind of like cattle. But, probably more laid back. They know they're not on the job.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
KGAB AM 650

Ancestor Of The Crocodile Found In Wyoming. You Said What Now?

One of the best parts about living in Wyoming is all of the great wildlife and nature that we have at our disposal. There are animals here that you don't see anywhere else. Let's take a look at the prairie dog for instance. You can't find those guys all over the country. Same thing with the pronghorns. It's just interesting.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming’s spectacular wind event

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming saw some spectacular wind on Wednesday. If you were one of the fortunate people or Christmas ornaments that didn’t become airborne, you were one of the lucky few. “This year has so far has been a bit more windy than normal. With...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Omicron COVID-19 Variant Found In Wyoming

The first confirmed case of the newer omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an Albany county adult who had recently traveled inside the United States, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health [WDH]. A second Albany county adult is also believed to have the virus,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wind Works for Wyoming’s Future

Wyoming’s fossil fuel industry has provided billions of dollars in tax funding to help pay for our way of life; it’s paid for our schools and universities, for our state government, and for our local community services. As the sources of energy generation expand, Wyoming can continue to look to new ways to help broaden our revenue base and support our communities.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenn Treasure#Outside Magazine#The National Park Service
SFGate

Who's killing the grizzly bears of Fremont County, Idaho?

It was still frigid this past mid-March when the female grizzly in Idaho's Island Park area shook off her slumber and left the den, her 6-to-8-week-old cub anxiously awaiting its mother's return. The elder's fur was thick, her stride heavy. Most likely, she was crossing the snow-covered landscape in search of early spring vegetation or a fresh kill when the shooter raised their weapon and took aim, pouring multiple bullets into her flesh. Perhaps she stumbled forward or back, or sought to soothe her wounds in the cool waters of the Little Warm River, some 10 miles from Yellowstone National Park as the crow flies.
ANIMALS
Wake Up Wyoming

The Loneliest Town In Wyoming

When I say "loneliest town" you might think I mean some place like Buford Wyoming, population 1. But Buford is on interstate 80 and the population works at a convenience store where lots of people stop to get gas and snacks for the road. So that's not so lonely. Perhaps...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
101.9 KING FM

3 Moose Have the Most Wyoming Meeting Ever in Grand Teton NP

While the rest of the world seems to have adopted online meetings as the norm, 3 moose in Grand Teton National Park recently had one of the most Wyoming meetings ever. The short version of this is a photographer was in Grand Teton National Park a few weeks ago. He shared the details of what happened in the YouTube share:
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Rare And Elusive Ringtail Spotted In Englewood Neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — It was an unusual sight for residents in the suburbs of Denver. It looks more like something you’d see in a remote jungle. But it’s not a bush baby or a lemur. It’s not a squirrel or a raccoon. It’s a ringtail, and although rare, it is native to the southwestern United States, including Colorado. (credit: City of Englewood) “This native, but seldom seen, furry friend was spotted in Englewood. Ringtails are nervous, nocturnal mammals that make their homes in the arid climate of the southwestern U.S.,” officials stated. “Sometimes referred to as a ringtail cat, the ringtail is actually a member of the raccoon family.” “…many do not know about the state’s more reclusive creatures, especially the ones who come out at night,” researchers at the University of Denver stated, in an article titled “Ringtails? Yes, We Have Those.” They described the ringtail as a “nocturnal wonder that’s notoriously hard to spot.” “Always remember when encountering wildlife, it is best to leave it be unless it is sick or injured,” officials stated. If you do come across a sick or injured animal in Englewood, please contact Englewood Police Non-Emergency or at englewoodco.gov/englefix to have a code officer respond.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Drink Up! Wyoming Is Adding Another Craft Brewery

After a long wait, it's starting to look like Wyoming is adding, yet another brewery into the fold. Cody, Wyoming is about to be the new home of Cody Craft Brewing. They have set their opening date for December 20th. Sounds like a Christmas miracle to me. According to their Instagram account, they'll be opening at noon on Monday the 20th. That's just in time for a new place to duck into when hiding from your family.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

That Time Carrie Underwood Channeled ‘Yellowstone’ in Wyoming on TikTok

With its ever growing popularity, one of the biggest shows in the world right now is 'Yellowstone'. And of course, we're all familiar with the ties the show has to the Cowboy State. So is country star Carrie Underwood, and her husband, the former NHL player, Mike Fisher. But did you know they recreated their own 'Yellowstone' reference on the popular social media medium, TikTok? Not only that, but it was on their own Wyoming ranch.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy