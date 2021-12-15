Wind storm brings 107 mph gust, snow squalls to Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – Coloradans are in for a day of severe weather Wednesday. A front brought high wind gusts and snow squalls early in the morning, and the wind is expected to continue into the afternoon.

People living in Denver woke up with the front around 7 a.m. FOX31 viewers shared amazing pictures of the clouds and dust that came in with the strong gusts.

Denver International Airport had a ground delay of about two hours following this, with delays expected to continue until the evening.

Around the same time, I-70 through ski country was closed due to snow squalls. Our team of reporters reported that the snow came in fast and moved out just as quickly.

One gust of 107 mph was reported with this front in Lamar, a town in southeast Colorado, and a gust of 112 mph was reported on Red Mountain Pass, a mountain road near Silverton.

The high wind warning is in effect until 5 p.m. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting gusts of around 50-80 mph in Denver but much stronger gusts upward of 100 mph into the Foothills and back to the Continental Divide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.