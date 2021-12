NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Anthony Rizzo’s been playing this game a long time, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that he had a hunch about something being off with the actual baseballs in 2021. He told former Cubs teammate Ian Happ on a podcast that some felt softer or harder than others, and that there were at least a few drives he hit in 2021 that felt like homers that just died at the warning track. As Kuty noted, MLB has acknowledged the report that two different kinds of baseballs were used in 2021, but the league insists that it was the result of production delays at Rawlings rather than anything nefarious.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO