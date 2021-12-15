ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames Councilor says 'cherry-picked data,' misguided agendas influenced end of school police program

By Danielle Gehr, Ames Tribune
Ames City Council member Amber Corrieri said Tuesday the decision to end the School Resource Officer Program comes after cherry-picking statistics and allows misguided agendas to influence decisions.

The Ames School Board on Monday voted to no longer have police officers regularly patrol the middle school and high school starting next fall. The Ames City Council took up the topic Tuesday since it had been a partnership between the school and the city.

Corrieri said she watched Monday's meeting as a public official as well as a concerned parent. She said she saw teachers in tears describing the conditions of the past semester.

The resource program started in 1995 at the request of the Ames Community School District. In 2019, the school district went to the city council to request another officer, at which time a more formalized partnership was made, City Manager Steve Schainker said.

Schainker said the purpose of the SRO program was never to provide security for the school, but to support school staff and instill positive relationships with youth. The nature of the program has shifted as staff called on officers to step in on increasing fights and behavioral issues, he said.

An Ames Tribune analysis found that, while Black students comprise 10% of the district's current population, 43% of students charged by police during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years were Black.

Corrieri said Tuesday the end of the program comes after years of rocky relations between the school board and the city council.

“In my eight years on council, I’ve routinely felt that we aren’t playing on the same team,” Corrieri said. "I can only hope that as we move forward, that the school district recognizes that we are all on the same team and for the sake of our kids, we should probably do a better job of working together."

The dissolution of the program was the joint recommendation of interim Superintendent Paula Vincent and Schainker. Schainker said Tuesday that Police Chief Geoff Huff is in agreement with ending the partnership.

"I think now the school administrators believe that they have made the necessary changes in staffing and procedures to re-establish a stable working, stable learning environment, and have reached the point where they will have to try other techniques," Schainker said.

Ames officers will still make periodic visits to the schools, and the police department will provide emergency assessments and assist with the development of the district's emergency plans and respond to emergency calls at the schools.

Councilmembers Gloria Betcher and Tim Gartin supported Corrieri's comments. Gartin said the SROs had been misrepresented during the school board discussions.

"I'm very proud of the work SROs have done," Gartin said.

Danielle Gehr is a politics and government reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached by email at dgehr@gannett.com , phone at (515) 663-6925 or on Twitter at @Dani_Gehr .

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames Councilor says 'cherry-picked data,' misguided agendas influenced end of school police program

