I actively avoid games that have any roguelike aspects whatsoever. So it should carry a little extra weight when I say that Loop Hero is awesome and you should probably play it. Russian developer Four Quarters has stumbled upon a wonderfully novel formula that isn’t so easy to describe in a few words, but it’s an incredibly effective twist on roguelike elements and heroic journeys. It’s no wonder that Loop Hero was already a huge hit on PC earlier this year, and while I never played that version, I can still say with confidence for this review that it’s lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO