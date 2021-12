BLAINE COUNTY (KOKH) - The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be consumer smart during the holidays. "Please do not buy anything using Venmo, cash app, PayPal, or accept payment from a Green Dot card without products in hand even if you know the person you are supposedly buying from," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "We have had multiple people do this and it is a scam! "

BLAINE COUNTY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO