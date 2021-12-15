ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug Church, One Step Closer, Soul Blind & Lurk Announce Spring North American Tour

Cover picture for the articleDrug Church‘s second U.S. headlining tour will take place in the spring of next year. They have christened that trek the ‘Hygiene Tour‘ and will be sharing the stages with openers One Step Closer, Soul Blind and Lurk. Tickets for the trek will go on sale this coming Friday, December 17th...

