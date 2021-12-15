Drug Church, One Step Closer, Soul Blind & Lurk Announce Spring North American Tour

Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson announced today headline North American tour dates for 2022. The 30-date summer tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 21 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH with stops across the country including Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL on June 30, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA on August 20, Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on September 24, Hollywood Bowl on October 1 in Los Angeles, CA and two-nights, October 4-5, at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping on October 7 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis. Full tour dates and details are listed below.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO