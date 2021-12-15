ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold's Instagram Post Congratulates NBA & Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry For Three Point Record

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken to Instagram to congratulate new NBA record holder for three point scores, Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors player has received widespread praise after breaking the league's three point record.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The record was previously held by Ray Allen on 2,973 and Curry surpassed him with five three pointers during a match against the New York Knicks.

Curry moved onto 2,977 in just his 789th game while Allen had taken 1,300 appearances to reach his total of 2,973.

Golden State ran out 105-96 winners on the night.

Liverpool's rampaging right back Alexander-Arnold knows a thing or two himself about shooting from long distance.

The 23 year old has started the new season in brilliant fashion forming a formidable partnership on the right side of Liverpool's attack with Mohamed Salah.

The England international took to Instagram to congratulate Curry posting a picture of the two superstars together and a very short message.

'Congrats Bro, Keep Inspiring'

